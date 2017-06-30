Andy Greenberg’s cover story in the July issue of Wired magazine could not have been more timely. This week the mysterious cyber pirates struck again, shutting down computer networks at businesses and banks and government agencies from Eastern Europe to the United States. Ad Policy

Greenberg’s article describes the nightmare of cyber attacks the Ukraine has suffered over the past three years—recurring blackouts of industrial sectors, which corporate watchdogs suspect were orchestrated by Russia’s sophisticated hackers (if not by freelance bandits demanding ransom).

Some industry insiders assumed Russia was using Ukraine as a test market for industrial chaos. Might Moscow be preparing to make the United States its ultimate target? It’s a scary thought. Greenberg found some experts who are taking it seriously.

“I think it’s the brazenness of Russia’s activities in the 2016 election that has scared people the most,” Greenberg told Fresh Air interviewer Terry Gross on NPR. “The fact that Russia is willing to insert itself into our electoral process has made the political community, but also the cyber-security community, wonder how far Russia will go. Russia has tried to mess with or infect or lay the groundwork for attacking American infrastructure.”

But American self-righteousness is misplaced. This malignant technology disrupting the global industrial system was pioneered in the USA, by our very own government. The broad public (myself included) didn’t realize this, because with rare exceptions like The New York Times, the mass media do not discuss the true origins of this disease. It’s easier to blame disruptions on familiar bad guys.

In this matter, however, the notorious US spy agencies—the NSA and CIA—are in the role of Dr. Frankenstein. They invented this monster, but then they lost control over it. Their first intended target was Iran and its nuclear ambitions. But now every unprotected Microsoft computer in the world is theoretically vulnerable to manipulated shut down if it doesn’t get corrective action.

“The US has certainly done the same thing to other countries,” Greenberg said. “It probably has tried to lay the groundwork for attacking the Russian grid as well.… To be clear, you know, the US was the first country to develop a real cyberweapon. This piece of malware called Stuxnet was designed and effectively did destroy nuclear enrichment centrifuges in Iran.”