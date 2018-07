This week, we speak to sports journalist and Burn It All Down podcast cohost Shireen Ahmed about the politics of the French World Cup team. Also I’ve got Choice Words about Golden State Warriors All-Star Draymond Green and his trip to Israel. Ad Policy

We also got Just Stand Up and Just Sit Down awards to some previous recipients, and more!

Shireen Ahmed

Twitter: @_shireenahmed_

Burn It All Down Podcast

Zirin

On Draymond Green’s “Friends of the IDF” Trip to Israel