If only more people had been reading The Nation! That’s the melancholy conclusion that emerges from a review of the hundreds of climate-related articles we’ve published over the last 20-plus years. Writers like Bill McKibben, Naomi Klein, Mark Hertsgaard, James Hansen, and Chris Hayes have produced some of the most farsighted reporting and analysis of the climate crisis to appear anywhere. They remind us that solutions have long been available, and that our failure to apply them might still be remedied. Herewith, The Nation’s top 10 articles on climate change, all of them worth reading—and acting on—today.1
1Bill McKibben “Too Hot to Handle” November 10, 1997
America’s foremost climate writer was educating readers more than two decades ago about climate change, the scientific method, and the need to push politicians and journalists alike to meet the emerging challenge. McKibben’s critique of the mainstream media’s reliance on industry propaganda could have been written yesterday.2
2Mark Hertsgaard “A Global Green Deal” February 1, 1999
Further challenging the conventional wisdom, Hertsgaard argued that “repairing our ravaged environment could become one of the biggest economic enterprises of the coming century.” Just as FDR’s New Deal lifted the United States out of the Great Depression, a Global Green Deal to renovate buildings, vehicles, and farms in communities rich and poor across the planet could generate millions of jobs. Yet getting there would require taking on some firmly entrenched interests, so, as Hertsgaard noted, “politics must be committed.”3
3James Hansen “Why We Can’t Wait” May 7, 2007
The NASA scientist whose 1988 US Senate testimony put climate change on the national agenda explained that the source of the problem is the influence of special interests over government policy. With unsettling prescience, Hansen warned that if their influence was not overcome, in as little as 10 years the human race would find itself living “on what I would call a different planet.”4
4Mark Hertsgaard “Adapt or Die” May 7, 2007
Reporting from Bangladesh and New Orleans, Hertsgaard was the first journalist to advocate a paradigm shift in climate policy: In addition to reducing heat-trapping emissions, humankind also had to adapt to the storms, droughts, and other impacts that were guaranteed to intensify in the coming years. And the wealthy nations whose emissions had caused the crisis should aid the poor, who suffer first and worst.5