Just as women are fighting to preserve ownership of their bodies and for equal protection under the law, galvanized by Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court, they must demand that our elected officials support our financial freedoms as well. That spirit goes beyond stopping one man’s elevation to the Supreme Court; it’s a call to place women’s interests, voices, and needs front and center in the national conversation. Ad Policy

Women in the United States hold over $890 billion in student-loan debt. That’s nearly two-thirds of America’s $1.5 trillion student-debt total. There are more women enrolled in college than their male counterparts, so it may seem fair that women would, on average, hold more student debt. However, women are still faced with the historic and present-day reality of the gender pay gap, making the ability to pay back any student debt more difficult. Because of that enduring pay gap and the greater difficulty in repaying loans that it represents, women are less able to fully participate and compete in their educational or professional fields of choice. This allows their male counterparts the ability to take more prestigious and higher paying positions, further marginalizing and burdening female students.

More women are enrolling in colleges and universities, investing in their educations, and pursuing graduate degrees than ever before. Despite this progress, women continue to be underpaid for their work compared to their male counterparts. Even worse, student-loan debt disproportionately burdens women of color, who earn less than white men and women and hold more of the debt. According to a recent study by the American Association of University Women, women are not only more likely to take on debt while in college; they also pay back their debt more slowly than male students. Black women are more likely to take on student debt than any other demographic. This unequal burden of debt on women, and their inability to pay it off once graduated, poses a tangible threat to the capacity of women to fully compete and succeed in their personal and professional lives.

While women are burdened with this debt after graduation, it also affects them during their time in college. Many students are not aware of exactly what taking out student loans means in the long run, only to find out the true cost years later. This was my experience. When I started college, I had no idea what taking on debt would financially entail. I applied for financial aid not really knowing what it was, and that was that. But then I overheard someone talking about subsidized loans and how they ran out of FAFSA money.