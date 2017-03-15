Most Popular

No doubt the way the AMT works makes it such a popular punching bag. Many tax filers are required to work out their tax bill twice, once using conventional means, the second time for the AMT. If they face a higher bill under the latter method, they owe more money. This results in the loss of deductions such as ones for state and local taxes, property taxes, dependent exemptions, and miscellaneous business and investment expenses such as paying an accountant to prepare the taxes. Deductions for medical expenses also go by the wayside. (Charitable donations are still deductible, as is mortgage interest.)

It’s easy to view this as not exactly fair. You don’t need to be Donald Trump to find yourself caught in the cross hairs of the AMT. As I mentioned in the last paragraph, you might suffer from ill health, have several children, or simply reside in a high-tax state—people living in New York, California, New Jersey, or Massachusetts are more likely to be subject to an ATM bill than those living in lower-tax jurisdictions. As a result, anti-AMT sentiment makes for surprising political bedfellows. “The AMT, combined with rising property and other taxes, is yet one more cost making it harder for the middle class to make ends meet,” the Staten Island Advance, the paper of record for the only New York City borough where voters were more likely to favor Trump over Hillary Clinton, opined last month. But Bernie Sanders has also proposed ending the AMT as part of his tax-reform package. David Cay Johnston isn’t a fan either. He calls it “immoral.”

Yet at the same time, there is some truth to the argument made by others that much of the caterwauling about the AMT is done by people who don’t want to acknowledge their relative privilege:

As the responses to this tweet show, AMT is in large part a tax on the sort of affluent people who like to protest their non-affluence. — Josh Barro (@jbarro) March 15, 2017

"But after my state taxes and my mortgage payments and the kids' tuition I don't make that much money at all!" — Josh Barro (@jbarro) March 15, 2017

The AMT is a tax that impacts the upper middle class—the sort of people who are most likely to, say, buy a home with a five-figure property-tax bill. According to the Tax Policy Center, households with incomes between $500,000 and $1 million are significantly more likely to pay the alternative minimum tax than those with earnings above that threshold, in part because people earning seven-figure sums are likely paying taxes at a rate higher than then AMT would charge. The AMT arouses rage because, in many cases, these are not people who perceive themselves as wealthy—though they might well be, just not in comparison to Trump who, do I need to mention again, apparently earned about $150 million in 2005.

Nonetheless, there are almost certainly better ways to get the wealthy—no matter how you are defining them—to pay their fair share. As Mark Green wrote in The Nation in 2007, we could instead tax capital and income at the same rate. The so-called Buffett Rule, which Barack Obama pushed, would have imposed a tax rate of at least 30 percent on those earning at least $1 million a year could also make a difference. Johnston, in a 2013 interview with Forbes, suggested possibly rejiggering the AMT so that it began to impact people at a “high income threshold” like $500,000, as well as not counting things like deductions for household members and state and property taxes in the calculation.

All of these plans sound reasonable. But Donald Trump isn’t advocating for them. He’s advocating for a tax reform that would almost certainly benefit him enormously, at least by the evidence presented by his 2005 returns. At best, he is a bad spokesman for the cause. At worst, he’s once more using the presidency as a way to personally make a buck—in this case, apparently lots of them. As my mother likes to say, people don’t change.

And, oh, you are wondering, what do the taxes themselves tell us? Not much. For that we would need the various schedules used to compute the taxes, which were not leaked to Johnston. We would also need to see his corporate taxes.