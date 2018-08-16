Ready to join the resistance? Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three actions every Tuesday. You will receive occasional promotional offers for programs that support The Nation’s journalism. You can read our Privacy Policy here. Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three actions every Tuesday.

A vast body of musical works refutes a widespread notion distinguishing avant-garde from traditional music: that one is cerebral and abstruse and the other emotive and accessible. However true this may be in any number of instances, William Parker’s work over the past 45 years demonstrates that deep feeling can flourish in the realm of deep experimentation. Over the course of his long and unwaning career as a composer, bandleader, bassist, and event organizer, Parker has produced a catalog of compositions and a legacy of performances distinguished both by their free-thinking, often radical sense of adventure and by their elemental dedication to beauty and human feeling. Ad Policy

More extraordinary, perhaps, Parker appears to be in the midst of a late-career blossoming, having released this summer a new three-album collection of compositions with words and music, sung by an assemblage of singers working in a widely varied range of styles. Titled Voices Fall From the Sky, the set of vocal pieces follows the release last year of an ambitious double album of instrumental ruminations on the meaning of music, Meditation/Resurrection. At 67, Parker is making his heftiest music yet, work that reaffirms the imaginative prowess that has made him a stalwart force in the sphere of “downtown” jazz and art music since the 1970s, and that also makes clear that he deserves more recognition beyond the borders of that ostensibly borderless domain of experimental music.

The first time I heard Parker in person, he was part of the six-member Cecil Taylor Unit, performing at Sweet Basil’s, a now-closed jazz club in Greenwich Village, in 1983. I caught him by accident, mistakenly thinking the Gil Evans Orchestra was playing that night. Curious about but utterly perplexed by the sound of irregular, unfettered, intuitive music that was so different from Evans’s lushly harmonic orchestrations, I toggled my attention from one to another of the musicians in the Taylor ensemble, desperate for grounding. Landing on Parker, I found myself entranced by the raw openness and overall sense of rightness in his playing. I didn’t understand much of what he or anyone else in the band was doing, exactly, but it felt good and true.