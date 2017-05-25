This week, the Congressional Budget Office confirmed what was already apparent: the revised House Republican health care bill will still deprive millions of Americans–23 million in the CBO estimate—of health insurance. Senate Republicans are devising their plan in secret because it too will likely deprive millions of health coverage. During the campaign, Donald Trump pledged “I am not going to cut Medicaid;” now Trumpcare and his budget would slash it by 45 percent. In contrast with Republican horrors, Obamacare has grown in popularity, but premiums are rising as insurance companies consolidate monopolies in various states and Trump works to sabotage it. Surely, now is the time for progressives to wage a fierce campaign for Medicare for all. Ad Policy Related Articles More Proof Republicans Are Just Lying About Trumpcare Zoë Carpenter Why Won’t More American Corporations Support Single-Payer Health Care? Helaine Olen Single-Payer ‘Medicare for All’ Is the Only Health-Care System That Makes Sense John Nichols

Americans are more than ready. A January poll by The Pew Research Center found that 60 percent of Americans surveyed agree that the government should be responsible for ensuring health care for all, with support at its highest levels in a decade. An April Economist/YouGov poll found 60 percent of Americans favored “expanding Medicare to provide health insurance for every American.” Support was consistent across lines of race, age, and income. Fifty-eight percent of self-identified Independents and 60 percent of Moderates were in favor. Forty-six percent of Republicans and 43 percent of self-described conservatives signed on as well.

The popularity of expanding Medicare is surprising given how little support it has received from the political class. In 2016, Bernie Sanders stumped for it, but Hillary Clinton dismissed it out of hand, arguing it “will never, ever come to pass.” Democratic leaders in the House and Senate want Democrats to defend Obamacare, not talk about Medicare for all. Even the Congressional Progressive Caucus, which has championed single payer health care, decided not to include it in its 2017 budget.