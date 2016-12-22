Most Popular

The collective stated in an open letter to the Obama administration that “fewer than 1 percent” of Corinthian’s victims had seen loan relief. The collective estimates that, as of late October, even after an additional 12,000 Corinthian students were deemed eligible for relief, the loan-discharge process had inexplicably stalled, and “at least 80,000 Corinthian students remain in collections despite being eligible for discharges.” Meanwhile, another for-profit education giant, ITT, also went under this year, prompting some 800 former students to strike on their debts. Though the impact of their debt rebellion is symbolic, they represent legions of other students who are suffering with heavy debts excluded from nearly all forms of legal relief, abandoned by their now-imploded former institutions, and neglected by education officials. All gifts matched, dollar-for-dollar, until 12/31. Support fearless, independent journalism. Donate Today!

Activists fear the incoming pro-business administration will move to dismantle reforms enacted under the current administration. The Department of Education’s efforts to hold schools like Corinthian accountable, though modest, did help curb the industry’s most predatory practices.

Corinthian filed for bankruptcy last year after getting slapped by the administration with a $30 million fine for about 1,000 incidents of advertising fraud, on top of a lawsuit by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Meanwhile, federal regulators have also sued another for-profit chain, ITT, for exploiting students through predatory loans that defrauded the federal student-loan system.

But within days of Trump’s election, the previously near-extinct college corporations saw their stock prices surge; markets seemed bullish on the revival of the McCollege industry under the administration of a kindred spirit from Wall Street.

With Republicans controlling both Congress and the White House, conservatives might use the obscure Congressional Review mechanism to further slash and weaken the protections developed by the Education Department. Financial-justice advocates fear Trump might shred Obama’s newly enacted regulations on mandatory arbitration clauses in student-enrollment contracts, which have been sharply criticized for surreptitiously preempting defrauded students from taking future legal action.

Julie Murray, an attorney with Public Citizen, says via e-mail that the Obama administration’s arbitration regulation was a limited but crucial protection for former students to “help ensure that schools bear the cost of their own wrongdoing and cannot shield themselves from liability…. Those aims should be ones shared across the political spectrum.”

But DeVos might tilt the spectrum heavily rightward, with her hard-line push for privatization of public K-12 Education. Teacher unions warn that she may dramatically escalate a neoliberal education reform trend already in place under Obama: devolving funding, and introducing more corporate governance and standardization of schools, including increased commercialization of higher education.

Debt Collective organizer Ann Larson says that the movement to democratize higher education will take longer than four years , but the Trump administration is perhaps a perfect bull’s-eye because it so perfectly embodies the moral bankruptcy fueling the student debt crisis.

We have to build institutions and organizations that enable poor and working-class people to assert collective power…. Getting organized and using our collective leverage as debtors is even more important now that we see, from every cabinet pick, that we’ll be dealing with a regime that is actively opposed to the idea of public goods.

Fittingly, Trump’s career, which began in the 1980s with his ascent as a real-estate icon of the Age of Excess, and has now propelled him to the seat of first “social-media president,” seems to follow the same crooked arc of neoliberalism that shaped the higher-education system over the last generation. And it bodes ill for people like Pam Hunt, whose educational lives have been similarly bookended by the ebbs and flows of Wall Street’s entanglement with—and perversion of—the college aspirations of working-class people who are struggling to cling to an ever-narrowing ladder of opportunity. The ideology of market capitalism is seeping into higher education the way it has distorted the regulatory infrastructure—twisting the college path into a rigged financial game, leaving communities intellectually and economically impoverished.