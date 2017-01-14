Most Popular

Over the last decade, the number of major US airlines fell from nine to four. Five insurance giants now control over 83 percent of the country’s health-insurance market. Three companies control 99 percent of the drug stores in the country. One company sells roughly 80 percent of corn seeds and more than 90 percent of soybean seeds. After decades of steady consolidation—and despite financial reform—several of the country’s biggest banks are officially “too big to fail.”

Rising consolidation and declining competition get to the heart of what’s wrong with our economy—fueling the complaints of Clinton and Trump voters alike.

When corporations devour their rivals rather than competing with them, the nation’s workers and consumers have fewer choices. This means more cash for some executives and shareholders, but it generally means higher consumer prices, lower wages, threats to the quality of products and services, stifled innovation, and entrenched political power.

Comcast’s consolidation of the cable market, for example, has been good for the company’s bottom line, but it’s had serious negative impacts on cost and quality. Americans now pay far more for cable and Internet services than consumers in other industrialized countries, and we get worse service.

Wal-Mart's domination hasn't just destroyed small businesses or hurt wages and working conditions in the retail sector. It's also hurt the suppliers who make the products—forcing them to reduce their own wages and often cut back on quality so that they can remain in business with the behemoth.

While monopoly advocates like Peter Thiel talk about the importance of technology and entrepreneurship, the evidence shows that market consolidation undermines these ideals by reducing the incentives to innovate and creating barriers for new market entrants. According to research at the New America Foundation, the number of start-ups fell 53 percent in the years between 1977 and 2010 when the country stopped seriously enforcing antitrust laws.

Declining competition increases the risk of crisis. The failure rate for banks with assets of more than $1 billion was seven times greater than for lower-asset banks. As Warren put it, “Concentrated markets create concentrated political power.” The bigger monopolists get, the more resources they can spend on lobbying government to change the rules or protect their advantages. This is how fossil-fuel companies and utility monopolies thwart action to mitigate climate change or how the biggest banks avoid rules that undermine their riskiest practices.

This isn’t supposed to be a partisan issue. The idea that monopolies are bad for an economy goes all the way back to Adam Smith, who saw how the British East India Company destroyed producers. Friedrich Hayek, the godfather of laisse-faire economics, was adamant that monopolies are not only a threat to markets but also to human freedom.

While Republicans have been skeptical of antitrust enforcement since Robert Bork came on the scene in the late 1970s, Democrats have been part of the problem too. Bill Clinton took antitrust out of the party platform in 1992, and, only in 2016—with a push from Bernie Sanders—was the plank restored.

For Democrats, competition policy is an opportunity to do some jiu-jitsu on Trump. The president-elect built his Rust Belt appeal by railing against hyper-concentrated political and economic power. Progressives, unlike the incoming administration, can demonstrate to these voters that they will actually do something about it.

Democrats have had a hard time explaining complex policies like Obamacare and Dodd-Frank to the public. By focusing on concentrated economic power, Democrats can—in the tradition of the trust-buster Teddy Roosevelt—keep it simple. As Warren described, the party can build a clear economic platform on efforts to “prevent cheating, protect taxpayers, and maintain competition.”

In his Wall Street Journal op-ed, Thiel makes the argument that “capitalism and competition are opposites.” He explains that “Capitalism is premised on the accumulation of capital, but under perfect competition, all profits get competed away.” It’s fitting that Thiel is an economic guru to Trump—a man whose only real ideology has been the relentless pursuit of profit.

It’s up to Democrats to present a different view of how markets can and should work.