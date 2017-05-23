Most Popular

CNBC host Becky Quick interrupted with a polite reservation. “But Secretary Ross, that may not necessarily be because they don’t have those feelings there, but because they control people and don’t allow them to comment and express their feelings quite the same as we do here.”

Instead of accepting the correction, Ross pushed back. “In theory, that could be true,” the international banker turned cabinet secretary announced,

But boy there was not a single effort at any incursion. There wasn’t anything. The mood was a genuinely good mood and at the end of the trip as I was getting back on the plane the security guards from the Saudi side who’d been helping us over the weekend all wanted to pose for a big photo-op and then they gave me two gigantic bushels of dates as a present as a thank you for the trip we had had. That was a pretty from-the-heart, very genuine gesture.

Apart from the “gigantic bushels of dates” remark, which was just weird, what Ross said was appalling.

It is not a “theory” that Saudi Arabia is an aggressively authoritarian state. It’s a well-documented fact—of the sort the US secretary of commerce should be well aware of.

Amnesty International says it “has documented a continuous and systematic crackdown by authorities in Saudi Arabia against human rights activists, dealing heavy blows to the last vestiges of the country’s embattled civil society. Activists are being detained and prosecuted, based on vague and overly broad charges using antiterrorism legislation and laws designed to stifle peaceful criticism.”

"The Saudi authorities shamelessly hide behind draconian counterterrorism laws to justify the convictions of peaceful human rights defenders. One by one, activists in Saudi Arabia are vanishing," says Amnesty International USA Executive Director Margaret Huang.

Adam Coogle, a Middle East researcher for Human Rights Watch, bluntly declares, “There is no tolerance for public dissent in Saudi Arabia,” he added.

This assessment is shared by the State Department. A 2016 DOS report on “human rights practices” in Saudi Arabia observed that “The most important human rights problems reported included citizens’ lack of the ability and legal means to choose their government; restrictions on universal rights, such as freedom of expression, including on the internet, and the freedoms of assembly, association, movement, and religion; and pervasive gender discrimination and lack of equal rights that affected most aspects of women’s lives.” US officials make special note of the fact that the “[Saudi] government categorically forbids participation in political protests or unauthorized public assemblies.”

Before Trump and his team headed to Saudi Arabia, Amnesty warned that the “Trump Visit to Saudi Arabia Risks Giving Green Light to Violations of Human Rights.” Wilbur Ross has done just that.

Whether he is ignorant or so darkly cynical that he chooses to appear ignorant for political purposes, what Ross said Monday was shocking. And his determination to press the point was indefensible. Wilbur Ross is sending signals that harm the cause of human rights in Saudi Arabia and internationally.

This secretary of commerce is not adding anything of value to the Trump administration. He is making a bad presidency worse by his presence at the cabinet table—and on cable news shows where he spouts his nonsense.