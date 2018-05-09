Ready to join the resistance? Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three actions every Tuesday. Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three actions every Tuesday.

Amid all the mixed emotions prompted by the meteoric fall of New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, the report that Zephyr Teachout is even considering running for the post is seriously good news. Schneiderman—who resigned within hours of a New Yorker article detailing allegations of physical abuse by four women—had become a hero of the #MeToo movement, bringing charges against disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein and suing the Weinstein Company to ensure restitution for the survivors. He’d taken the lead in the legal opposition to Donald Trump, dating back to his 2013 civil suit against Trump University, which forced the president into a $25 million settlement with former students. Schneiderman was also seen as a potential backstop to Robert Mueller, should the special prosecutor be fired, both because he was investigating Paul Manafort and because he’d asked the State Legislature to pass a bill allowing him to prosecute people pardoned by the president. Ad Policy

Schneiderman’s departure, which he maintains is not an admission of guilt but a recognition that he can no longer be effective in office, leaves an enormous gap on both fronts. While the #MeToo movement is better-off without yet another man whose public pronouncements are at odds with his personal behavior, the battle not just to contain Trump—on issues ranging from the treatment of immigrants, the rights of Muslim-Americans, the erosion of civil liberties, and the rollback of environmental protections—but to hold him and his administration accountable is now at risk. (Trump Jr.’s gloating tweets make it clear just how much of a threat the family considered Schneiderman to be.)

Yet in Zephyr Teachout, New Yorkers would have a candidate uniquely qualified not just to fill Schneiderman’s shoes—both as a champion of women’s rights and as a defender of civil liberties and the Constitution—but with the potential to surpass him. After all, it was Teachout’s gubernatorial bid that helped expose Andrew Cuomo’s lousy record on women’s rights, leading him to conjure up the Women’s Equality Party as a cynical distraction from women’s issues. And though it hasn’t benefitted from the media’s breathless obsession with Russia, the lawsuit accusing President Trump of violating the emoluments clause by accepting gifts and favors from foreign governments—in which Teachout is a lead plaintiff—is still very much alive and working its way through the courts.