You are a progressive. You hate Trump. You always vote, even in the primary. You went to the Women’s March. You sometimes volunteer or donate to electoral campaigns. Ad Policy

You believe that Brett Kavanaugh poses a serious threat to American society. A fifth conservative on the Supreme Court would mean horrible things for our access to health care, our voting rights, corporate control of the economy, environmental protection, and, of course, accountability for President Donald Trump and his cabal.

You also believe Professor Christine Blasey Ford. You think it would be an abomination to elevate to the Supreme Court a man who has perpetrated such violence and lied about it so cavalierly.

But Donald Trump will not give up so easily. He and his allies will push as hard as they can to get Kavanaugh confirmed. Stopping them will take our full commitment of body and soul.

To stop Kavanaugh, you need to come to the Senate this Thursday and engage in nonviolent civil disobedience with us. We know that this would be a first for you. We know the idea makes you a bit uncomfortable. But we’ve been doing this work for many years, and we can promise you that there is no more effective thing you can do right now to save our democracy. Let us answer your concerns.

“How will civil disobedience help?”

Two weeks ago, 200 brave protesters changed the entire dynamic of the Kavanaugh confirmation process by disrupting the hearings and giving voice to their objection. Those protesters, like generations of protesters before them, inserted themselves where they were not welcome. They interrupted business as usual, and they drew attention to the moral stakes of this nomination.

We do not know whether the Judiciary Committee will go forward with the vote on Thursday. But we do know that they will hold a hearing, and they may even take testimony from Ford and/or Kavanaugh. The nation’s eyes will be upon them. How we, the people, respond will determine the fate of the Kavanaugh nomination. Current Issue View our current issue