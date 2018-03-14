Most Popular

1 The Koch Brothers Get Their Very Own Secretary of State

That was good enough for the United Steelworkers and the United Brotherhood of Carpenters, who both held rallies for Lamb. It was more than good enough for the United Mine Workers, whose president Cecil Roberts described Lamb as “a God-fearing, union-supporting, gun-owning, job-protecting, pension-defending, Social Security-believing, health care-greeting and sending-drug-dealers-to-jail Democrat!” Facing an opponent who supports “right-to-work” laws, opposes the Davis-Bacon Act guaranteeing that workers on federal contracts be paid the prevailing wage, and didn’t even bother to fill out the state AFL-CIO’s candidate questionnaire, Lamb’s positions made labor’s endorsement a no-brainer.

But should it be good enough for progressives? Unless you’re a “the worse, the better” Leninist, the question of where to draw the line is always going to be complicated. For some progressives, some issues—abortion rights, fracking, labor rights, access to health care or education—are always going to be non-negotiable. But outside of the coastal bubbles, most candidates try to reach some accommodation with views in their district—which, in Lamb’s case, meant support for fracking and opposition to new laws restricting gun ownership.

But it’s also worth noting what Lamb didn’t do—and what wasn’t done to him. Unlike Jon Ossoff, Lamb didn’t go out of his way to alienate progressives—or to cast his campaign as proof that the road to power always goes through the center. He did say he wouldn’t support Nancy Pelosi for leader in the House—neutralizing a GOP ad blitz painting him as Pelosi’s poodle. He talked about wanting to work “across the aisle”—often code for selling out. He didn’t run as a champion of “the Resistance”—which probably offended some people. But Lamb’s departures from progressive dogma were all done in line with his district—and never pitched as the way forward for the party as a whole. Lamb ran a local campaign, on local issues. Current Issue View our current issue

He also welcomed the endorsement of Braddock Mayor John Fetterman, a Bernie Sanders backer who’s running for lieutenant governor. Further evidence of Lamb’s ability to “play well with others” comes from Cambridge, Massachusetts, where last month Justice Democrats and CAST, a local Indivisible chapter, held a joint phone bank for Lamb and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who’s running for Congress against corporate Democrat Joe Crowley in New York’s 14th district.

Despite his ambivalence on abortion, Lamb also avoided the fate of Heath Mello, whose campaign for mayor of Omaha became collateral damage after he was attacked by both NARAL and the Democratic National Committee. Lamb may not be the most progressive Democrat in Congress. Or, given that, thanks to redistricting, he’ll probably face GOP incumbent Keith Rothfus in November, the most secure. But in a region where unions have been taking it on the chin for decades, his victory is a solid win for labor. Should Lamb cross progressives on other issues, they can always run against him in the primary.

Lamb’s victory suggests it may again be possible for both wings of the Democratic Party to work together. Unlike Laura Moser, whose support for Sanders got her monstered by the DCCC, Lamb was not attacked by embittered Clintonites—or by the Fight for $15 crowd or the Single-Payer-or-Bust brigade. As Bernie Sanders showed in his endorsement of Hillary Clinton, the left has a long history of working for candidates who don’t agree with us on every issue. So far, though, the traffic has been mostly one way. And Conor Lamb’s upset victory, sweet as it is, has done nothing to change that.