This week we speak to longtime labor organizer, writer, and former head of TransAfrica Bill Fletcher about why the time is now for minor-league baseball players to form a union. We also have Choice Words about the collision of the #blacklivesmatter movement and basketball in Sacramento, a Just Stand Up and Sit Yo Ass Down award to the Notre Dame Women’s Basketball team and NCAA President Mark Emmert respectively, Kaepernick Watch, and more!
Bill Fletcher
Twitter: @billfletcherjr
Zirin
Black Lives Matter and the NBA Collide in Sacramento
Gibbs
Ending the Sham of NCAA Amateurism Will Not End Title IX