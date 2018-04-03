This week we speak to longtime labor organizer, writer, and former head of TransAfrica Bill Fletcher about why the time is now for minor-league baseball players to form a union. We also have Choice Words about the collision of the #blacklivesmatter movement and basketball in Sacramento, a Just Stand Up and Sit Yo Ass Down award to the Notre Dame Women’s Basketball team and NCAA President Mark Emmert respectively, Kaepernick Watch, and more! Ad Policy

Bill Fletcher

Twitter: @billfletcherjr

Zirin

Black Lives Matter and the NBA Collide in Sacramento

Gibbs

Ending the Sham of NCAA Amateurism Will Not End Title IX

Cason

Minor-League Baseball Players Deserve a Fair Wage