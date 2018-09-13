Ready to join the resistance? Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three actions every Tuesday. You will receive occasional promotional offers for programs that support The Nation’s journalism. You can read our Privacy Policy here. Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three actions every Tuesday.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau had a difficult birth. Written into the Dodd-Frank reforms in the aftermath of the 2008 financial collapse, the CFPB was created to protect consumers from payday lenders, credit-card companies, student-loan sharks, and debt collectors.1 Ad Policy

That made the bureau a natural target of those industries. In 2012, lobbyists pushed Congress to eliminate the position of CFPB director in favor of a five-person board, and to put Congress, not the Treasury, in charge of its funding. They also tried to slow down the bureau’s formation, recalls Christopher Peterson, a former CFPB official who served as a special adviser to the bureau’s first permanent director, Richard Cordray. “Members of Congress would send letters demanding explanations,” Peterson says. “That doesn’t sound like that’s that big of a job, but it’s a lot easier to write a question [than to answer it]—especially if a lobbyist or an attorney for a financial institution is actually ghostwriting.”2

The goal, ultimately, was to strip the CFPB of its independence. With the election of Donald Trump and the rapid implementation of his virulently anti-regulatory agenda, the lenders finally got their wish.3

Last November, Cordray resigned to run for governor of Ohio (his directorship was slated to end in July 2018). Trump’s pick to replace him was former House member Mick Mulvaney (R-SC), who also heads the Office of Management and Budget. Mulvaney immediately brought the bureau under the president’s direct political control, assigning appointees to shadow career staffers in each CFPB division, moving critical supervisory and enforcement functions into the director’s office, and requesting no money for bureau operations at all. In June, he fired his entire advisory board after several members criticized his leadership. He also changed the agency’s name to the Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection.4