For Valerie Seeley, New Year's Day is always painful. It was on that day in 1998, she recalled in an interview and correspondence, that she told her boyfriend that she had had enough. After three years of enduring his verbal, emotional, and physical abuse, she told him that she was leaving. Her declaration unleashed an explosion of violence. First, he tried to strangle her with the telephone cord. Then he threw her against a door and began choking her. Terrified, she grabbed at and thrust the nearest object at him. That object turned out to be a knife. Seeley called 911 and attempted to stop the bleeding. Her boyfriend was taken to the hospital, where he died.1

Nineteen years later, that date is still painful. Seeley was arrested, charged with second-degree murder, and ultimately sentenced to 19 years to life.2

One year ago, The Nation published an article highlighting Seeley’s story and urging New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo to grant clemency to domestic violence survivors, like Seeley, who are behind bars “simply for fighting to survive.” As I noted in the article, state governors have the power to grant clemency to people who have been convicted under state law. They can either grant a pardon, which allows the conviction to be set aside, or, if the person is still in prison, commute her sentence, making her eligible for parole earlier than her sentence.3

When The Nation called the governor’s office in December 2015 to ask about Seeley’s case and several others, Cuomo’s counsel, Alphonso David, said the administration was “actively looking at domestic violence victims, as well as juveniles and elderly people in prison, to determine clemency.” In the end, however, the new year came and went without any news for Seeley.4

So it was with a sense of some despair that, just a few weeks ago, the 61-year-old grandmother wrote me a letter from Taconic Correctional Facility, the women’s prison in Westchester County. “Right now I’m physically and emotionally drained from this,” she wrote. She wasn’t hopeful about clemency, instead resigning herself to waiting until September 2018 when she would become eligible for a parole board hearing. She could only hope that the commissioners would see past her crime to her participation in years of programs, including obtaining her GED and participating in the domestic violence support group run by STEPS to End Family Violence.5