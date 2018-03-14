Most Popular

The irony, therefore, is rich that Weiss has now become a leader in the crusade by the Times’ conservative pundits against students seeking to shut down speakers on campus with whom they disagree. Personally, I happen to share this concern, and I wish these (largely well-meaning) student idealists would stop taking the bait every time a conservative organization invites a controversial or even racist speaker. I agree that their hurt feelings are less important than the academy’s commitment to the free exchange of ideas. I, personally, wouldn’t invite Charles Murray, co-author of The Bell Curve, or Christina Hoff Sommers, a critic of feminism, to speak at my university, but I would defend their rights to be heard as well as challenged. Weiss’s hypocrisy on this count is stunning: In her attacks on contemporary student “social-justice warriors,” she complains of “an in-group wielding its power against a perceived heretic”—when that precisely describes her own behavior as an aspiring censor of professors’ speech.

Weiss and her conservative colleagues do their cause no favors by using their New York Times columns to repeatedly hyperventilate about the dangers posed to society by a bunch of confused (and sometimes obnoxious) college kids. Critics have counted 10 such scolding pieces in recent months by Weiss, Bret Stephens, and David Brooks. Brooks, for instance, recently complained that today’s students “combine snowflake fragility and lynch mob irrationalism into one perfectly poisonous cocktail.” None of these authors take note of the fact that unprincipled provocateurs like David Horowitz and Milo Yiannopoulos purposely exploit this tendency in order to raise money and consciousness for their racist, sexist, Islamophobic, and anti-Semitic campaigns. Related Article The Media Must Stop Normalizing Nazis Eric Alterman

Moreover, the incompetence of Weiss and Stephens—both refugees from the far-right Wall Street Journal editorial page—demonstrates just how far the mainstream media are willing to go to coddle conservatives. In Weiss’s case, the paper was forced to remove an entire paragraph from her column after she quoted from a fake Twitter account to make her point. (The Times was already reeling from a tweet by Weiss that hailed the American-born Olympic athlete Mirai Nagasu for being an “immigrant.”) Stephens, the pundit who once called anti-Semitism a “disease of the Arab mind,” recently wrote a paean to Benjamin Netanyahu explaining that he is, “for Israelis, a pretty good prime minister.” Stephens apparently does not know, or does not wish to acknowledge, that approximately one out of five Israelis is not Jewish—and that the vast majority are Palestinian Arab citizens. Only a lunatic would argue that Netanyahu has been a “pretty good prime minister” for these Israelis.

As a liberal, I applaud the Times’ commitment to diversity of ideological opinion. One can only sympathize with the difficulty it faces in finding conservative columnists these days who adhere to even minimal standards of truth, fairness, and evidence. But I wonder: If these people wrote about Jews the way they write about Arabs, would we even know their names, much less be faced with the task of debunking them, repeatedly, with arguments obvious to anyone who does not share their prejudices?