Ready to fight back? Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions every Tuesday. Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions every Tuesday.

Thank you for signing up. For more from The Nation, check out our latest issue

Subscribe now for as little as $2 a month!

Support Progressive Journalism The Nation is reader supported: Chip in $10 or more to help us continue to write about the issues that matter. The Nation is reader supported: Chip in $10 or more to help us continue to write about the issues that matter.

Fight Back! Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions you can take each week. Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions you can take each week.

Travel With The Nation Be the first to hear about Nation Travels destinations, and explore the world with kindred spirits. Be the first to hear about Nation Travels destinations, and explore the world with kindred spirits.

Sign up for our Wine Club today. Did you know you can support The Nation by drinking wine?

President Trump finally found the opportunity to parade his pro-torture bona fides. In the latest cabinet shuffle, he promoted Gina Haspel as new director of the CIA. If Congress confirms her, she will replace Mike Pompeo, who is slated to become the new secretary of state. While Pompeo is a torture enthusiast like Trump—and many other Republican politicians—Haspel is the real deal. A career CIA agent, she played a leading role in the agency’s program of torture, kidnapping, and forced disappearance during the Bush administration. Ad Policy “Another superstar whom I recruited was ‘Jane’ [Gina Haspel]…. I stole her away and had her head one of our earliest ‘black sites,’ where terrorists were interrogated.” —Jose Rodriguez

In 2002, Haspel was assigned to run the black site (secret prison) in Thailand, where the first person taken into CIA custody, Abu Zubaydah, had already become a guinea pig for the human experimentation that would come to define the torture program. In Jose Rodriguez’s CIA-approved autobiography, Hard Measures, he explains how Haspel got that job: “Another superstar whom I recruited was ‘Jane’ [Gina Haspel], who had served extensive time overseas and was working in an Agency organization that provided surveillance support. I stole her away and had her head one of our earliest ‘black sites,’ where terrorists were interrogated.”

By the time Haspel arrived at the Thai black site, Abu Zubaydah had been waterboarded 83 times, placed in a tiny confinement box, bashed into walls, and subjected to protracted sleep deprivation and other torture techniques—all with the approval of the Bush White House. This decision-making process is laid out, albeit in redacted form, in the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence’s investigative report on the CIA program (see pages 29-49). Shortly after her arrival, Haspel oversaw the interrogation and torture of a Saudi national named Abd al-Rahim al-Nashiri, who was also waterboarded. Related Articles The CIA Didn’t Just Torture, It Experimented on Human Beings Lisa Hajjar How the World’s Largest Psychological Association Aided the CIA’s Torture Program Lisa Hajjar I Went to Prison for Exposing the CIA’s Torture Program. Why Are the People Responsible for It Walking Free? John Kiriakou and Foreign Policy In Focus The Secret Origins of the CIA’s Torture Program and the Forgotten Man Who Tried to Expose It Barbara Myers

Only later did the administration admit that Abu Zubaydah was not only not a “top leader” of Al Qaeda, he wasn’t even a member of the terrorist organization. At the time, a declassified CIA cable from the site in Thailand to headquarters sought assurances that Abu Zubaydah “will remain in isolation and incommunicado for the remainder of his life.”

By the summer of 2002, the CIA wanted another kind of assurance as well: that operatives and agents would not be at risk of future prosecution for what they were doing to Al Qaeda. This is the origin story of the infamous August 1, 2002, “torture memo” authored by John Yoo when he was deputy assistant attorney general in the Justice Department’s Office of Legal Counsel. In order to provide anxious CIA agents with a “golden shield” that would protect them from prosecution, Yoo crafted a memo that reinterpreted the definition of torture so narrowly that it would exclude tactics then already in use at the Thailand black site. Thus, Haspel plays a starring role in the US government’s attempt to “legalize” torture.