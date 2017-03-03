Tima Kurdi never wanted the spotlight. But in September 2015 the Syrian native and longtime Vancouver resident found herself at the center of a tragedy when her sister-in-law and her two nephews drowned during an attempted crossing from Turkey into Greece. The image of the body of her 2-year-old nephew, Alan Kurdi, washed up on a beach in Turkey made headlines around the world and brought much-needed attention to the humanitarian catastrophe that is the war in Syria. Ad Policy

Kurdi was in Washington this week to lend her voice in support of Hawaii Democratic Representative Tulsi Gabbard’s HR 608, the Stop Arming Terrorist Act, which would put an end to the counterproductive, unaccountable, and immoral CIA “train and equip” program in Syria. The act, which has attracted eight co-sponsors, including North Carolina Republican Walter Jones and Virginia Republican and Army veteran Thomas Garrett, would prohibit “the use of federal agency funds to provide covered assistance to: (1) Al Qaeda, Jabhat Fateh al-Sham, the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), or any individual or group that is affiliated with, associated with, cooperating with, or adherents to such groups.”

Incredibly, after nearly six years of war, the US government continues to fund rebel groups that, far from being moderate, often subscribe to an Islamist ideology long funded and propagated by the Gulf State tyrannies Saudi Arabia and Qatar—with, in recent years, a healthy assist from Erdogan’s Turkey.

The role of Turkey in not only turning a blind eye to ISIS’s takeover of vast swaths of northern Syria but also exacerbating the refugee crisis by its callous treatment of Syria refugees is often under-reported or perhaps—given the severe media crackdown Erdogan initiated after the failed coup attempt by the Turkish military last summer—intentionally overlooked by Western reporters who cover the Syrian conflict from Istanbul.

Kurdi says what she saw in Turkey when she visited her brother and his family in 2014 “was worse than I could ever have imagined. I saw people in the streets without homes, without hope. Children were hungry, begging for a piece of bread.” The West deserves some share of the blame for the refugee crisis, triggered by a savage war during which war crimes were routinely committed on all sides. Instead of acting to alleviate the suffering through a combination of diplomacy, aid, and generous offers of resettlement, often the United States and its European allies merely settled on a strategy of bribing Turkey to do more.