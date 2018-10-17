Most Popular

Such nonsense is almost always followed up by the minions at Fox News, whose job description is apparently to try to flesh out Trump’s lies and come up with reasons that might make them true. After Trump said in Topeka, Kansas, that “in their quest for power, the radical Democrats have turned into an angry mob,” conservative commentator Tomi Lahren appeared on Fox & Friends to explain that “anyone who sits right of center, anyone who’s a Trump supporter, we’re all targets” of public harassment from the left. Sebastian Gorka, an apparent fascist sympathizer who was shown the door at the White House, added on the same segment that Democrats have “normalized violence in America.” Fox’s Tucker Carlson took this claim all the way into KKK territory when he warned his viewers during the Kavanaugh hearings that liberals were bent on “genocide” of white men. Remember, these people are speaking in the service of a president who called the neo-Nazis in Charlottesville “very fine people” and offered to pay the legal costs of supporters who beat up protesters at his rallies.

And again, the day after it allowed Trump to lie on its op-ed page, USA Today happily passed along another Trump whopper. This one ended up in the headline—“‘I’ve lost billions of dollars’ since becoming president, Trump says”—and was lifted from a Fox & Friends transcript, thereby completing the circle of lies that begins with Trump, continues through Fox News, and ends up in the mainstream media, with little or no pushback.

Meanwhile, Trump and company are so devoted to peace and civility that the president’s lawyer and frequent spokesman, Rudy Giuliani, is purposefully trafficking in anti-Semitic tropes—of the kind that have traditionally inspired murderous pogroms—in order to attack George Soros. I know this because the same day I saw the USA Today headline, I also saw this headline in Newsweek: “Rudy Giuliani Spreads Message That ‘Anti-Christ’ George Soros Is Behind Kavanaugh Protests.” Current Issue View our current issue

Here, again, Newsweek is helping Giuliani and the rest of the Trump team spread a Hitler-style “big lie” about a Holocaust survivor. True, except for Fox, these outlets can usually point to a place in their stories where they question some of the more outlandish claims by Trump or one of his lackeys. But thanks to social media and aggregating sites, most people encounter only the headlines. Cable-news chyrons likely work the same way, as who can stand to listen to all that prattle with the sound on?

Any representative or supporter of Trump who appears on television is almost certainly lying. After all, a president who can somehow rattle off 125 “false or misleading statements” in about 120 minutes (according to Kessler’s count of one of Trump’s particularly prodigious days in September) can only be defended with more lies.

Can democracy survive this? We shall see. Just don’t expect the men and women of the media to save us. Their job, as they define it, is to be lied to and then to repeat those lies in quotation marks.