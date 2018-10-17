The Toronto Star’s Daniel Dale has been tracking Donald Trump’s lies since Inauguration Day, and in the first week of October, the number of falsehoods reached the second-highest point of his presidency, with 129. But Dale’s cut-off date meant that he didn’t include the October 10 op-ed signed by Trump attacking Democratic proposals for Medicare for all, which USA Today, incredibly, agreed to run. The Washington Post’s Glenn Kessler, who has also been tabulating Trump’s lies, concluded that “almost every sentence contained a misleading statement or a falsehood.” As if he were purposely trolling the fact-checkers, Trump actually linked to one of Kessler’s items that had previously debunked a false claim he was now making again.
At first, USA Today’s editors appeared pleased with themselves, defending the op-ed’s lies with the argument that they allow “authors wide leeway to express their opinions.” Two days later, however, they made a mockery of their own excuse by publishing Factcheck.org’s assessment, which systematically demolished every substantive claim that Trump made. These were not “opinions”; they were falsehoods. And as is the case so frequently with Trump, if he was not aware that he was lying, then he should be immediately removed from office for being bonkers.
Thing is, Trump may indeed be nuts; but his constant lying is perhaps the least nutty thing about him. His relentless dishonesty works. Yes, the Post and the Star track his “falsehoods.” (So far, Kessler has called only one of them a “lie.”) The New York Times uses the word “lie” every once in a while. And, of course, Twitter fulminates. But the mainstream media almost always pass along his lies without prejudice. The same day as the USA Today op-ed, NBC News ran a story with the headline “Trump accuses Hillary Clinton of colluding with Russia as crowd chants ‘lock her up.’” Once again, everyone working at NBC News must have realized this accusation was a lie. But Trump clearly understands what he can get away with and—as ridiculous as this “I’m rubber, you’re glue” contention is—what works.
The publishing of obvious, destructive lies by Trump and his courtiers is standard operating procedure almost everywhere in the mainstream media. Here is a tweet that appeared the same day as the NBC News story from CNN’s Jake Tapper, who retweeted a clip of his colleague Christiane Amanpour and her interview with Hillary Clinton (“Exclusive: @HillaryClinton says “you cannot be civil with a political party that wants to destroy what you stand for, what you care about”) and highlighted the reaction from top Trump aide Kellyanne Conway: “@KellyannePolls responds on Fox: ‘I think her [Hillary Clinton’s] discourse now is dangerous. I don’t like the implications here…. I don’t like that kind of talk and i avoid it. My boss has called for civility. He says he represents all Americans.’”