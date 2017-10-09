What scares the members of Congress who for decades have collected hefty donations from the insurance and health care industries and then used their positions of public trust to sustain and protect profiteering by those industries?
The threat of a single-payer “Medicare for All” health care system.
By replacing the bureaucratic profiteers with an efficient system that guarantees care for every American–and fair compensation for doctors and nurses–single-payer would not merely make health care more accessible and more affordable. It would also make politics more honest and responsive to the will of the people.
House Speaker Paul Ryan has, through the campaign committees and political action committees that he guides, collected millions of dollars from Wall Street interests, insurance interests, pharmaceutical interests, private hospital and nursing home interests and “health products” interests over the course of a political career that has seen him go to the mat, again and again, in defense of Wall Street interests, insurance interests, pharmaceutical interests, private hospital and nursing home interests and “health products” interests.
So is it any surprise that Ryan keeps trying to “repeal and replace” the Affordable Care Act with measures that benefit his crony-capitalist campaign funders?
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has, through the campaign committees and political action committees that he guides, collected millions of dollars from Wall Street interests, insurance interests, pharmaceutical interests, private hospital and nursing home interests and “health products” interests over the course of a political career that has seen him go to the mat, again and again, in defense of Wall Street interests, insurance interests, pharmaceutical interests, private hospital and nursing home interests and “health products” interests.
So is it any surprise that McConnell keeps trying to “repeal and replace” the Affordable Care Act with measures that benefit his crony-capitalist campaign funders?
On this issue, as on so many others, Ryan and McConnell are robotic servants of their paymasters. They will keep coming up with ever-more absurd schemes to “repeal and replace” the Affordable Care Act–and to undermine Medicaid–even as doctors and nurses, pollsters and even a few honest Republican governors tell them this is a very bad idea.