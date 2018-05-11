Ready to join the resistance? Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three actions every Tuesday. Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three actions every Tuesday.

On May 15, Democrats in Nebraska’s Second Congressional District will have a real choice to make. Brad Ashford, 68, is a longtime politician, with many years in the State Legislature and one term in Congress (2013–15). He’s been a Republican, an independent, and a Democrat, with positions supporters would call moderate and judicious and opponents would call inconsistent, mushy, too conservative, or just plain confusing. Kara Eastman, 45, is a social worker who runs a nonprofit, the Omaha Healthy Kids Alliance, which seeks to make sure that children live in homes free of pollutants like mold and lead. She also sits on the board of Metropolitan Community College. This is her first run for elective office. Still, she more than held her own when the two candidates debated. Eastman came across as knowledgeable, energetic, outgoing, and—that quality so crucial for women and so unimportant for men—likable. (I should mention that I’m a supporter and have donated to her campaign.) Ashford, on the other hand, struck me as somewhere between laid-back and low-key. Ad Policy

Eastman supported Bernie Sanders’s presidential bid and has the platform to match: Medicare for All, free college for families making under $150,000, free community college, raising the minimum wage, no Keystone XL pipeline, and no deportation of DACA immigrants.

During his one term in Congress, Ashford generally voted with the Democrats, although The Washington Post rated him the third most likely House Democrat to buck the party, siding with Republicans over 20 percent of the time. That’s a lot of important votes! Ashford supported the Keystone pipeline, for example, voted to roll back Wall Street regulations, and voted to ease requirements on employers for health-insurance coverage. Given his record, progressives are outraged that the DCCC is supporting him over Eastman, putting him on its list of “Red to Blue” candidates—part of a pattern, they say, of favoring centrist candidates over more progressive ones.

At The Intercept, Lee Fang chastised Emily’s List, the Planned Parenthood Action Fund (PPAF), and NARAL for staying out of the race: “A pro-choice woman is running against a male Democrat who voted to restrict abortion. Why are women’s groups silent?”