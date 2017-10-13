Most Popular

Such moves would not, as the industry would have you believe, preempt future product innovation; rather, enabling self-fixing stimulates creativity. If tech giants like Apple want to live up to their “social responsibility” brand hype, they can’t rely on a business model based on maximizing profits through maximum waste and resource exploitation.

In recent years, some manufacturers have greened their image by offering proprietary e-waste recycling, including collecting old products for reprocessing into raw materials. But the industry’s self-governed standards for “green” certification typically neglect the question of repair or reuse, which advocates see as the greenest, even zero-waste, option. Processing e-waste may recover little real value from junked hardware if precious minerals or metals cannot be cost-effectively extracted from, say, a microprocessor rescued from a dumpster in China. Current Issue View our current issue

“There has been too much focus on recycling as a benefit goal of its own,” Repair Association co-founder Gay Gordon-Byrne says via e-mail. “Recycling for raw materials is an admission of failure of durability…. Consumers are not being given the opportunity of extended use, or of selling or donating their used products to downstream users.”

According to an analysis of circular economic production by the MacArthur Foundation, extension of smartphone life through circular production chains would yield both environmental and economic benefits: Recycling and refurbishing 95 percent of total production would spare the atmosphere some 3 million tons of carbon emissions. And since Europe’s smartphone market relies on non-EU manufacturing, reabsorbing materials would offset the international trade deficit by up to $2 billion, in lieu of brand-new imports.

The Repair Association’s analysis of industry-wide recycling standards suggests that currently even the greenest aspects of the electronics industry have generally ignored repair as a way to reduce overconsumption and waste, according to a recent analysis of industry certification systems for environmental sustainability.

Most new designs include strong adhesive, non-replaceable batteries, non-upgradeable components, proprietary screws, and hard-to-open outer cases. Moreover, owners, recyclers, and refurbishers don’t have access to manufacturers’ repair and disassembly manuals for these devices—reducing the economic viability of reuse.”

Tech corporations often cite “trade secrets” or warn that making technology too transparent could lead to hacking risks. But the Repair Association says that the industry’s main purpose is extracting maximum profits after the point of sale.

“Manufacturers have a commercial interest in blocking repair because, without repair, they have a new product sales opportunity with any failure,” according to Gordon-Byrne. Besides, companies “have a vested interest in reducing their cost of production—which creates incentives towards use of the most minimally acceptable specs for parts and the most minimal use of labor. Glue is cheaper than screws.”

The repair association argues that any meaningful industry-wide recycling code must incorporate self-repair rather than just another costly industrial recycling process (which in many cases carries its own pollution and energy burdens), and give higher ratings to products that are built to last beyond next autumn.

Building in reparability can involve simple design features, like cases that allow for battery replacement, or just free instructions for DIY repair as an alternative to a formal service plan.

The Supreme Court recently reaffirmed repairers’ rights in landmark litigation that dismantled Lexmark’s ink hegemony, which based its production chain on a model of disposable, irreplaceable toner cartridges that effectively prevented users from refilling cartridges (despite offering an elaborate recycling procedure for spent cartridges as part of its “environmental responsibility” scheme) under the threat of being sued for patent infringement. The court ruled this stricture exceeded the bounds of Lexmark’s patent law, because once a product is sold to a consumer, it is “no longer within the limits of the monopoly and instead becomes the private individual property of the purchaser, with the rights and benefits that come along with ownership.”

Hailing the ruling as a check on the monopolization of corporate knowledge, Electronic Frontier Foundation proclaimed that “ownership of a patent or copyright should not be a hunting license that allows an owner to control and destroy any business that threatens their profits.”

Some progressive producers are also countering the disposability model. Fairphone, for example, is an alternative smartphone brand designed specifically for circularity, with eco-friendly features like easily reparable mechanics and recyclable material to reduce overall carbon consumption.

By detaching users from the profit chain, the right-to-repair movement provides an alternative path to reclaiming the means of production. For some, performing repair work that adds value could lead to skilled-job opportunities. Reviving the craft of tinkering could even rejigger the education system by encouraging training in the service of open innovation, not just neoliberal monopoly. Ultimately, repair culture revolves around homegrown ingenuity: the philosophy that people are richer when we empower ourselves to do more with less.