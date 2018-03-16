Most Popular

The motivations of the gun industry and gun lobby in targeting youth can’t be separated, says Sugarmann, and the funding behind youth shooting programs reflects this: research by the Violence Policy Center shows that manufacturers of firearms have donated hundreds of thousands of tax-deductible dollars to the NRA Foundation, which funds the organization’s youth education programs, which, in turn, provide a market for children’s gun models.

Beyond cultivating the next generation of gun lobbyists and consumers, NRA youth education programs are already helping shape legislation. In 2016, the gun violence prevention organization The Safe Tennessee Project, brought a bill to the Tennessee legislature that would have penalized adult gun owners who leave loaded guns unlocked and accessible to children under the age of 13. Beth Joslin Roth, the organization’s executive director, decided to call the bill MaKayla’s law in honor of 8-year-old MaKayla Dyer, who was shot and killed by her 11-year-old old neighbor in White Pine, Tennessee in 2015. 14 states currently have negligent firearm storage laws; only four of these involve felony charges. Current Issue View our current issue

In the weeks leading up to the legislative vote, Roth was optimistic: members of the Senate judiciary committee she spoke to seemed to recognize the value of Child Access Prevention (CAP) laws to the state, which ranks fourth in the nation for accidental shootings, many of which involve children. But then, just days before the vote, the NRA mobilized. NRA members across the state received action alerts urging them to contact their legislators and pressure them to vote against it. A lobbyist from Washington appeared at a senate committee meeting to testify against the bill and met with senators one-on-one in between sessions.

The NRA’s argument was predictable: the bill was an intrusion into people’s right to choose how they store their firearms and how they parent their children. The NRA also cited a more unusual witness: a cartoon character called Eddie Eagle. The NRA’s youngest youth outreach tool, the Eddie Eagle program is offered in public schools to kids ages 4-10, and consists primarily of videos of Eddie Eagle demonstrating gun-safe behavior. With 29 million children having gone through the program (according to the NRA’s website), Eddie Eagle is probably the NRA’s widest-reaching youth program. And, it proved to be a fatal wrench in the Tennessee bill proposal.

According to Roth, the lobbyist’s testimony relied heavily on the effectiveness of the Eddie Eagle program as an argument against CAP laws. “The NRA markets the program in such a way that parents believe that if they let their children participate in the program that is going to somehow protect them in these situations,” Roth says. “But research shows that when presented with the opportunity, half the kids who’ve been through the program are still likely to pick up a gun, and some will pull the trigger.” The bill was defeated a second time last year.

The legislative use of Eddie Eagle is no accident: according to the Violence Policy Center, the program was launched in 1988 in Florida as part of a direct effort to kill CAP legislation. The Eddie Eagle program was successfully invoked in 2016 to crush legislation in Wisconsin nearly identical to the Florida bill. According to the NRA’s action alert against that bill: “If anti-gun legislators were serious about keeping kids safe, they would know that the key to reducing firearm accidents isn’t about prosecuting after the fact, it’s about educating our children on the safe use of firearms. For that reason, the National Rifle Association developed the Eddie Eagle GunSafe® accident prevention program that teaches children to, “STOP, DON’T TOUCH, RUN AWAY and TELL A GROWN-UP.”

Following Broward county’s example, Denver Public Schools promised that it, too, would turn down several NRA grants to be awarded this year. However, with no other schools known to be following suit as of yet, the educators’ boycott of the NRA is proving slower to catch on than the businesses’ boycott. But when children’s education means giving adults a pass, holding onto this funding is a dangerous bargain.