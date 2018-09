It’s all just a plot by the “deep state,” he says,

To bring down a man who they always have hated.

These leakers of course were appointed by him.

He faces a deep state that he has created.

“We’re here to prevent him from doing more harm,”

They say, “which is why at this point you can’t quote us.

We know he’s amoral and stupid and worse.”

“How nice,” we reply, “that you’ve managed to ­notice.”