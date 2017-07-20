Most Popular

1 ALEC Is Talking About Changing the Way Senators Are Elected and Taking Away Your Vote

5 Democrats Are Trying to Win the 2018 Midterms in All the Wrong Ways

Outside the White House, the collapse of the repeal effort may make a few Republicans more willing to consider improving Obamacare. “The Senate health committee has a responsibility during the next few weeks to hold hearings to continue exploring how to stabilize the individual market,” Lamar Alexander, the chairman of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, said in a statement. To that end, Congress could permanently fund cost-sharing reductions to insurers, boost reimbursements to insurers for high-costs patients, and fix other small glitches in the law. (It could also create a public option to boost competition in the Obamacare market, though that’s a far heavier lift.) “We don’t want to get ahead of ourselves…. As long as Mitch McConnell is the majority leader, we’re not going to take anything for granted.”

For activists who’ve been working to preserve the ACA, the main priority now is making sure that the GOP’s repeal effort doesn’t reemerge from its shallow grave. “We don’t want to get ahead of ourselves…. As long as Mitch McConnell is the majority leader, we’re not going to take anything for granted,” said Angel Padilla, the policy director for Indivisible. Padilla said he won’t feel certain that repeal is off the table until Republicans start working in earnest to strengthen Obamacare via bipartisan legislation. Even then, he warned, advocates should be wary of harmful amendments—and for a continued assault on Medicaid, which predates Obamacare. “Republicans have been trying to restrict Medicaid for decades, and it’s not going to end through this repeal fight,” said Padilla.

Also on the horizon, if the repeal effort does truly die: the ongoing struggle to expand Medicaid in the 19 states that have not done so. According to Families USA, more than 6 million people would gain coverage if those states decided to expand their programs. In April, Kansas’s Republican legislature approved the expansion, though it was vetoed by Governor Sam Brownback. Maine residents will vote on an expansion referendum in November. In North Carolina, the state’s Democratic governor and Republican legislature are locked in a fierce standoff over the issue.

Then there’s the brewing push from the left for universal coverage through a single-payer or “Medicare for all” system. “Ultimately, the answer to a fairer, less complex, less stressful health care system is some form of [Medicare for all]” tweeted Oregon Senator Jeff Merkley in response to news of the demise of Trumpcare. Al Gore, who is hardly a fringe figure, also endorsed the idea on Tuesday. Senator Bernie Sanders is set to introduce legislation in the coming weeks; meanwhile, a new Pew survey finds growing public support for such a system. With groups like the National Nurses United and the Progressive Campaign Change Committee organizing grassroots support, momentum is growing—and McConnell’s debacle has only helped.