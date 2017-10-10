This week we talk face-to-face with Michael Lee, senior writer at The Vertical for Yahoo! Sports, about the prospect of players protesting during the anthem in the NBA—and how NBA Commissioner Adam Silver would handle it. Ad Policy

Also, we speak to Lindsay Gibbs, sports correspondent for ThinkProgress, about Cam Newton’s sexist comments to a female reporter and how racism against Cam became part of the story.

We have Choice Words about the stupidest argument ever against anthem protests, Just Stand Up and Just Sit Down awards, your weekly Kaepernick watch, and much more!

Michael Lee, NBA Senior Writer at The Vertical on Yahoo! Sports

Why NBA players should be allowed to take a knee

Follow on Twitter

Lindsay Gibbs, Sports Reporter at ThinkProgress & Co-Host of the Burn It All Down Podcast

Cam Newton’s sexist comment: A reminder about what women in media still deal with

Follow on Twitter

Zirin

Protesting NFL Players Aren’t Being Demonized Only by Trumpers