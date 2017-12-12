Ready to Resist? Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions every Tuesday.

Tonight in Alabama, Democrat Doug Jones beat Republican Roy Moore in a dramatic race for US Senate. After zigzagging the state in a final rush of campaigning, Jones pulled off a nail-biting victory after a lurid election season that captured national attention. Since 2010, when Alabama Democrats lost the majority in the state legislature, the Democratic Party has struggled to revive itself. Today’s outcome showed Democrats down South have a pulse. Ad Policy

Although an Alabama Democrat hadn’t been elected to the Senate in a quarter-century, politicos began mapping Jones’s path to flipping the seat during the primary, because even here, in one of the most deeply red states, the evangelical and staunchly conservative Moore is a contentious figure for his defiance of the law and radical beliefs. The former chief justice, who was removed from the state’s highest court twice for refusing to enforce the law, was the candidate Democrats hoped would win during the primary: Because Moore is so radical, they believed they’d finally have a shot at the seat. This article is produced in collaboration with Scalawag, a magazine about the South.

Moore was beatable. And Jones was the only guy to beat him.

The race was competitive long before The Washington Post reported accusations from women who say Moore sexually harassed or assaulted them when they were teenagers. It was competitive because Jones is a white, churchgoing Bama boy with blue-collar roots who worked as a staffer for the last Democratic senator, Howell Heflin, before going on to serve as US Attorney. He was thus the kind of guy moderates might cross over for. It was competitive because Jones prosecuted the klansmen who bombed the 16th Street Baptist Church in 1963, launching a platform for him to talk about justice and equity across the country.

But the Jones campaign faced a strategy problem that’s plaguing Democrats nationally, and has been for a long time. Democrats need black-voter turnout to win in swing states, and they definitely need black turnout down South. Make no mistake: They need whites, too. Even when they’re not spelling it out explicitly, Democrats often distance themselves from black voters until it’s time to remind them of their so-called patriotic duty. Farai Chideya of FiveThirtyEight explains it as the “captured group theory”: Democrats, particularly white moderates like Doug Jones, figure black voters are essentially a captive audience that would never vote for Republicans, so they focus their energy on persuading white swing voters, sometimes at the direct expense of their only loyal base.