Three years ago, I learned about a private collection of more than 200 dolls made mostly by African-American women (and some men) between 1850 and 1940. The artistry of these dolls astonished me, as it had their collector, Deborah Neff. She sought them out over more than two decades, recognizing that as glorious as they each were alone, the whole collection amounted to something of extraordinary cultural significance. Their provenance and history (where each was made, for whom, by whom) is obscure. This isn’t surprising for artifacts of childhood, but their survival is especially important when considering that almost all early African-American art and craft remains unattributed and thus lost.2
(As the former editor of a magazine about the arts of the past, I am astonished that nine decades of scholarship has poured forth on the most minute details of early-American silver salvers, side chairs, stoneware glazes, and so forth—with almost nothing about the African Americans who were not just sawing wood, mixing clay, and polishing metal in those workshops). These dolls, freelance creations, identifiably black and made for children (most of whom were white), are survivors, rare expressions of an unquenchable spirit. All of this makes them uneasy and yet ideal objects for how we think about who and what we are in this country. And yet, surprisingly, a number of high-profile museums have thus far passed up the opportunity to exhibit them.3
The dolls have not been shown in New York, Chicago, Atlanta, or Los Angeles, but they have not gone unnoticed. Patricia Williams wrote about them movingly in The Nation and in a bracing catalogue essay for the recent Paris exhibition at La Maison Rouge, “Black Dolls: La collection Deborah Neff.” Margo Jefferson, Pulitzer Prize winner and author of Negroland, gave them a deeply nuanced consideration in Black Dolls (Radius Books), a superb reference book on the collection, where they also receive plaudits from the textile artist Faith Ringgold. The assemblage artist Betye Saar loves them, as does the poet, performance artist, playwright, and recording artist Carl Hancock Rux.4