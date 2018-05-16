Most Popular

Together we have been a loosely connected, but distinct cohort of faculty, graduate and undergraduate students following multiple, interconnected threads of black life on American college campuses as we try seek to understand what it now means to be Black on Campus now.

Campus Awakening

Today’s black college students have spent their baccalaureate years navigating campus hate speech, dodging constantly changing DACA rulings, and living with the real consequences of repealing Affirmative Action and Title IX enforcement. The new class of college seniors started school in the fall of 2015. That semester, graduate student Jonathan Butler stopped eating to protest inaction and ineffective administrative responses to racial incidents at the University of Missouri. He refused to resume eating until the system’s president Tim Wolff resigned. Four days into his hunger strike, Butler was joined by 30 Missouri football players who announced they would boycott football activities until Wolff resigned. Within weeks both the campus chancellor and Wolff were gone and the effects of the Mizzou protests were still being felt for years after they began. In 2017, the New York Times reported plummeting enrollment and budgetary crisis at the University of Missouri as students remain wary of a campus where racial clashes reached a fevered pitch. It is impossible to know whether this correlation means the protests caused these new campus realities, but there is no question the legacy of the protests are deeply felt in American higher education.

Mizzou was a turning point. Within weeks black students organized massive campus demonstrations on Ivy League campuses and flagship state universities. Activists decried the racial campus climate in the South, Northeast, Midwest and California. They demanded change at small and large schools, including those with conservative and liberal reputations. Echoing tactics employed by student demonstrators in the 1960s and 70s, they held vigils, rallies, and staged takeovers of administrative offices, articulating systemic, symbolic, and structural concerns about their experiences of being black on campus. Yale students resisted faculty who declared racially insensitive Halloween costumes to be protected speech. Princeton students demanded the removal of Woodrow Wilson’s name from campus buildings in light of his troubling racial legacy. Harvard Law Students discovered black faculty photos defaced in the halls. Suddenly these experiences no longer seemed isolated, but were linked as part of a larger movement against institutional racism in higher education. Current Issue View our current issue

Many stood in solidarity with the student protesters, but others were exasperated by their actions, implying that personal discomfort, or even interpersonal experiences of racism, were a steep, but necessary price to pay for a college education. Even within black communities, there were intergenerational divides born from the painful disappointments of seeing college—long a kind of symbolic promised land—decried as yet another space of racial violence and rejection. It can seem inherently revolutionary to nurture black intellect in a country built on the surplus value extracted from non consensual physical and reproductive black labor. Viewing higher education as a pathway to equity, African-American families and communities have made enormous sacrifices to send black kids to college. It was painful to see that golden ring turn to brass.

Substance of Things Hoped For

In March 1960, Ebony Magazine profiled “Richmond’s Genius Twins” in a multi-page spread about William and Wesley Harris, who were poised to graduate from segregated Armstrong High School and become the first in their family to attend college. Ebony describes Wes and William as “sons of a restaurant owner who died in 1955 and a Richmond seamstress who is a chronic arthritic and earns $35 a week doing home sewing and making slipcovers.” Knowing her sons’ departure for college would significantly reduce her household’s already meager income, Rosa Harris told Ebony she was determined that “the boys will go to college!” in spite of the difficult sacrifices it required. Black parents, grandmas, papas, aunties, congregations, masonic lounges, sorority chapters, and fraternal orders have echoed similar determination to ensure that the children in their communities make it to college to earn a coveted degree.

A college education has always been rare commodity. Prior to World War II, only a small fraction of white people attended college. It was not until the second half of the 20th century that the G.I. Bill and a changing American labor market made college a more common experience for white Americans. In 1960, only 10 percent of white men older than 25 had completed four years of college; by 1990, that group had grown to nearly 1 in 4 white men. Today, more than a one third of white Americans over 25 have college degrees.

For black folks, the barriers to college have been far higher and more aggressively guarded. In 1960, 2.8 percent of black men and 3.3 percent of black women over 25 had completed four year college degrees. Today, one in five black Americans is a college graduate. For much of the 20th century, the vast majority of black students obtained degrees at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). HBCUs have proud legacies but have never boasted the robust resources of their predominantly white peers.

It is worth remembering that George Wallace did not stand in the door of primary school nor a high school. Rather, in 1963, he blocked the door of state land grant university as he sought to keep Vivian Malone and James Hood from entering the University of Alabama, ensuring “Segregation now, segregation forever.”

Is it any wonder then that black folk have developed a tradition of boisterous, thunderous, celebratory enthusiasm during college graduations? Each and every graduate marching, striding, shouting, and hopping across the stage as they accept the parchment so rarely passed into black hands is a repudiation of Governor Wallace. And is it any wonder why black people were appalled to witness the white graduation marshals at University of Florida aggressively push, pull, and nearly tackle black graduates as they attempted to dance their way across the commencement stage this month? In a way, those marshals were reimposing the segregationist barrier; they saw neither the depth of the sacrifices that made these graduations possible nor the historical context in which they were achieved.

No evidence for the things we hoped to see

The racial inequities in American higher education outcomes are shocking. During the past 50 years, the gap between black and white high school graduation rates has narrowed, but the racial gulf between for attaining a bachelor’s degree has widened—doubling from 6 to 13 percent since 1964.

Higher education is not a great equalizer. The struggle, sacrifice, and effort it takes for black students to earn a degree often pays meager long-term economic dividends, while extracting enormous emotional costs. The median wealth return for college graduation for white families is $55,869, while black families enjoy a median return on college graduation of only $4,846. This results from the crushing debt carried by black graduates. Compared to their white peers, black students are more likely to borrow to pay for college, less likely make repayment progress within twelve years, and much more likely to default.

Employment prospects improve for African Americans when they graduate from college, but a degree does not eliminate the racial inequities of the labor market. Compared to their white counterparts, black college graduates in their late 20s are nearly twice as likely to be unemployed. Even In the economic recovery of 2016, black college graduates aged 24-29 experienced an unemployment rate of 9.4 percent—a rate higher than the 9 percent unemployment rate that young white college grads suffered at the peak of the recession.

Colleges and universities are not ivory towers tucked away from the real world or able to avoid controversy at will. These institutions are embedded in our communities and in our consciousness. To be black on campus is to be black in America.

But despite these depressing statistics, there is still something powerfully compelling about being black on campus. When global superstar Beyonce chose to frame her earth shattering live 2018 Coachella performance with one aspect of black cultural life, she chose black college life. Though she did not attend college, Beyonce offered up a citational riff on collegiate blackness from HBCU drum majors and drum lines to black sororities and pledge lines. After four frequently painful years, Beyonce celebrated the experience of being black on campus.

The legacy

William and Wes Harris, Ebony’s “genius twins,” both became college graduates. Indeed both became college professors. William finished at Howard University, earned a PhD at the University of Washington, then returned to University of Virginia in Charlottesville where he taught for more than 20 years and served as the first dean of African American Affairs. Wes made history as the first black man to earn an engineering PhD from Princeton and later chaired the Department of Aeronautical Engineering at MIT. His historic accomplishments began at the University of Virginia where he was the first African American student to live on the historic lawn.

Sending Wes and William to college required their mother to make enduring sacrifices, but Professor Wes Harris remembers his experiences at the University of Virginia in the early 1960s as marked by racial exclusion, threats, and violence.

Dr. Harris’s story is not entirely dissimilar from the one delivered by Black on Campus Fellow Lauren Lumpkin last week when she served as the American University School of Communication Undergraduate Student Speaker. Lauren’s brief but impactful address began by acknowledging the parents and teachers whose efforts made possible her own success. She spoke of her teen longing to attend American University and then of her broken heart when the campus was marred by ugly racial incidents. Lauren explained it was her awakening to the need for diverse voices telling diverse stories in the wake of these experiences that lead her to the School of Communication and to her chosen career as a journalist.

More than five decades separate the college careers of Wesley Harris and Lauren Lumpkin. Still they are intertwined. Wes and William Harris are my uncle and father. Lauren is one of my students. Their stories matter. We must understand what is has historically meant, and assess what it means now, to black on campus.

For the next several weeks The Nation will bring you reporting from the talented young writers of the Black on Campus cohort as they follow in the example of Ida B Wells—writing wrongs by shining the light of truth upon them.

