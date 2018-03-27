Most Popular

The trend to “harden the target” by adding metal detectors, surveillance, and armed police in schools began after the Columbine massacre in 1999 and increased after Sandy Hook. This “hardening” has not resulted in more arrests for gun related offenses in schools. But it has increased school arrests for minor infractions—by 71 percent in Denver public schools between 2000 and 2004, for example—mostly for normal childish and adolescent behavior that used to be handled by school staff. Ignoring this evidence, federal and state legislatures are once again pushing for even more police and surveillance in schools.

Organizations led by youth of color have been fighting against these policies for years—and they are only now getting a fraction of the attention they deserve. In May 2016, for example, students reported that a police officer in school punched a student, threw him to the ground, and put him in a headlock. Even though part of the incident was captured on video, the officer was transferred, but not disciplined. Members of the Philadelphia Student Union demanded and won a groundbreaking school police complaint system, similar to a civilian complaint review board.

In New York City, members of Make the Road New York are fighting to remove police from schools and reallocate the funds to restorative practices, mental health services, and other student support. The city’s schools are among the most racially segregated in the country, and there are nearly twice as many police as counselors in schools there. In 2013, only 13 percent of black and Latino students graduated high school prepared for college. Make the Road New York has created a peer-driven model for college advising and conflict resolution to enhance both safety and college readiness.

While school shootings understandably draw national attention, only a tiny fraction of youth homicides occur on school campuses. Research has shown that school closures in Chicago have contributed to increases in this violence, as students are forced to cross gang lines in order to get to their new schools. Yet the city of Chicago continues to close neighborhood schools. In the face of this threat, the young people of Kenwood Oakland Community Organization are fighting to keep neighborhood schools open and to create a community-based Restorative Justice Hub. (Disclosure: Power U, Philadelphia Student Union and Kenwood Oakland Community Organization are grantees of The Edward W. Hazen Foundation, where I serve as president.)

Young people are calling for a redefinition of safety that acknowledges the root causes of their struggles and confronts the fears and trauma of their lives with mental health support, restorative practices, and caring adults who will nourish and cherish them. As adults, we should emulate the students from Parkland. We too must take the time to learn from young people who have lived with the trauma of violence for years.