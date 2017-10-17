This week, we speak to NBL MVP and former NBA player Royce White about mental health and what collusion looks like, in light of the recent news about Colin Kaepernick’s NFL lawsuit. Also, we have Just Stand Up and Just Sit Your Ass Down awards, a Kaepernick Watch that explores the politics of collusion, and a brilliant poem about sports, politics, and race written and read by Tariq Toure. Ad Policy

