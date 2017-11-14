This week, we speak to Rory Fanning, who served in the Army Rangers with former NFL player Pat Tillman. Fanning would later become a member of Veterans for Peace and a critic of US foreign policy. We discuss nationalism, militarism, and the NFL’s role in promoting these virtues. Ad Policy

We also have Choice Words about the NFL’s handling of Veterans Day this past Sunday, and we read a very special letter from a listener about confronting toxic masculinity.

Rory Fanning

@RTFanning

“Worth Fighting For: An Army Ranger’s Journey Out of the Military and Across America.”

“Long Shot: The Triumphs and Struggles of an NBA Freedom Fighter.”

Zirin

Pandering to the Military Won’t Save NFL Players From Racist Backlash