This week we speak to Neil deMause, co-author of the book Field of Schemes, about the toll that publicly funded stadiums have taken on the infrastructure of Houston, and how that all manifested during Hurricane Harvey. DeMause is the preeminent scholar in the country on the politics of stadium construction. Ad Policy

We also have Choice Words about the Michael Bennett police-brutality situation in Las Vegas, a serious clapback at the new round of anonymous Kaepernick haters, and much more.

Neil deMause

Field of Schemes: How the Great Stadium Swindle Turns Public Money into Private Profit

Twitter

Zirin

Stand With Michael Bennett Even If It’s Uncomfortable

