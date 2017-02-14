Most Popular

On Tuesday morning, House Speaker Paul Ryan declared himself satisfied that Trump “fired” Flynn—although the White House didn’t admit that until hours later. Ryan said he wasn’t ready to call for an independent investigation into Flynn’s actions without more information. (Of course, an independent investigation is a time-honored way to get more information, but whatever.) The chair of the House Intelligence Committee, Representative Devin Nunes, defended Flynn up to and even after his departure. “Washington, D.C., can be a rough town for honorable people, and Flynn—who has always been a soldier, not a politician—deserves America’s gratitude and respect,” Nunes said in a statement. Nunes said he might investigate the topic nonetheless—but only the matter of intelligence-community leaks about Flynn to reporters.

Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell quickly dismissed calls for an independent investigative effort. “The [Senate] intelligence committee is already looking at this,” he told reporters today, noting that its leaders have subpoena powers.

Democrats say the issues demand more than that. “We are in a fight for the soul of our democracy,” Representative Elijah Cummings, the ranking member of the House Oversight Committee, declared on Tuesday. Cummings wants his committee to investigate the Flynn mess, but Republican committee chair Jason Chaffetz, who promised to investigate the issue of Clinton’s e-mail even after the election, insists “the issue is taking care of itself,” and doesn’t need his committee’s involvement. The stakes are higher now than ever. Get The Nation in your inbox.

Meanwhile, there’s a circular firing squad in the West Wing, with Trump factions leaking against one another two or three times a day. Now it looks like Steve Bannon’s faction is blaming White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus for throwing Flynn under the bus. Breitbart.com, Bannon’s white-nationalist headquarters, says “GOP establishment forces inside President Donald Trump’s White House forced out” Flynn—and is reporting that Priebus will be the next to fall.

Trump adviser Roger Stone, who worked as a Nixon administration dirty trickster, likewise blames Priebus for the leaks. “It’s very hard to fathom why this guy is the chief of staff,” Stone told Mic.com. “He’s loyal to the status quo and he’s loyal to the big donors to the RNC—who are not the big donors to Donald Trump.”

Clearly, the Trump administration is unraveling—but with partisan Republicans in charge of both the House and the Senate, no one in power is taking charge of investigating whether the problem is dysfunction, corruption, or both. The New York Times reported on Monday that House and Senate GOP leaders say they’re mostly satisfied with Trump because he’s giving them what they want in terms of cutting taxes, spending, and regulations.

“There’s a widely held view among our members that, yes, he’s going to say things on a daily basis that we’re not going to like,” South Dakota Senator John Thune told the Times, “but that the broad legislative agenda and goals that we have—if we can stay focused on those and try and get that stuff enacted—those would be big wins.”

So that’s the GOP playbook. Evidently it’s going to take more voter outrage to make Republicans join the “fight for the soul of our democracy.”