Independent news is more important than ever. Sign up for The Nation Daily and get our hard-hitting journalism in your inbox every weekday. Sign up for The Nation Daily and get our hard-hitting journalism in your inbox every weekday.

Thank you for signing up. For more from The Nation, check out our latest issue

Subscribe now for as little as $2 a month!

Support Progressive Journalism The Nation is reader supported: Chip in $10 or more to help us continue to write about the issues that matter. The Nation is reader supported: Chip in $10 or more to help us continue to write about the issues that matter.

Fight Back! Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions you can take each week. Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions you can take each week.

Travel With The Nation Be the first to hear about Nation Travels destinations, and explore the world with kindred spirits. Be the first to hear about Nation Travels destinations, and explore the world with kindred spirits.

Sign up for our Wine Club today. Did you know you can support The Nation by drinking wine?

Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker fought a cynical battle against democracy during the first several months of 2018, until one judge, another judge and still another judge ordered the hyper-partisan Republican to call special elections to fill a pair of state legislative seats that went vacant late in 2017. The state statutes clearly required Walker to call the special elections, but he kept claiming that he could put the voting off until November. Ad Policy

Walker was wrong and he finally deferred to the rule of law and called the elections, which will be held June 12.

The Wisconsin Republican’s anti-democratic machinations were extreme. But he was not a total outlier. Michigan’s Republican governor, Rick Snyder, has refused to call a special election for the legislature and another special election for the US House seat that Congressman John Conyers, D-Michigan, resigned last fall. Florida’s Republican governor, Rick Scott, has left a pair of legislative seats vacant. And, during the first months of 2018, New York’s Democratic governor, Andrew Cuomo, refused to call special elections to fill eleven legislative seats that went vacant in 2017.

Like Walker, Cuomo faced sharp criticism from public-interest groups and newspaper editorial pages for leaving voters across the state unrepresented—“there’s no excuse to delay,” declared Susan Lerner, the executive director of Common Cause NY, at the start of January. Cuomo eventually bent to the pressure and called the elections for April 24. But he only did so after it was too late for newly-elected legislators to participate in budget deliberations—a delay that insured the governor’s control of the process.

Now, however, Cuomo is delaying another special election, and it’s an important one. On March 16, New York Congresswoman Louise Slaughter died at age 88. One of the most progressive Democrats in the chamber, Slaughter had a remarkable record of progressive advocacy for women’s rights, economic justice and the environment. She was, as well, a highly engaged and effective representative for her constituents in New York’s 25th congressional district—which includes the city of Rochester and surrounding Monroe County.