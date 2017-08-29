A few weeks ago, two stories crossed paths. In MIT Technology Review, we learned that, for the first time in the United States, researchers had used the gene-editing technique known as CRISPR to modify a human embryo. Several days later, CBS News released a report that through nearly universal prenatal testing followed by selective abortion, Iceland has virtually eliminated Down syndrome.
The CRISPR story shows that we are on the cusp of an enormous leap of capability when it comes to shaping the genetic potential of our offspring. Meanwhile, I’ve contended that the past decades of testing, genetic consultation, and decision-making about abortion related to prenatal diagnoses of Down syndrome have served as a kind of test run for the future of human procreation. Can we make informed choices? Can we understand that probability doesn’t equate to outcome when we’re talking genetic makeup? Can we use science to build a more just, happier humanity?
If what’s happening in Iceland is, indeed, a test run, it’s a test we’re failing. Prospective parents are making decisions based on fear and stigma, helped along by the medical profession. As our tools to make such decisions get even more powerful, we have to shift how we talk about genetic diversity.
Cards on the table: I’m the father of a boy with Down syndrome. I am pro-choice, anti-eugenics, and pro-information. In preparation for the age of CRISPR, we’ll need to develop new ways to talk about what’s normal and what’s good, because we face decisions that are nearly unprecedented in human history. I say nearly, because with Down syndrome prenatal testing, we have a body of evidence for what happens when we expand our power to determine who gets born without building systems to ensure that we make informed decisions.
CRISPR (short for Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats) is wickedly powerful. It makes reasonably precise changes to a targeted cell’s DNA by means of a technique adapted from naturally occurring DNA-editing defense mechanisms in bacteria. Chinese scientists first modified human embryos two years ago. The researchers in Oregon used it to change the DNA of a large number of one-celled embryos with the goal of demonstrating both that the technique could be used at scale and that the genes causing disease could be effectively identified and eliminated.
Each new development, as previously covered in The Nation, sparks rounds of debates between those optimistic about fighting diseases and those concerned about implications. For example, sickle-cell patients hope for a cure, while the intelligence community worries that terror groups could weaponize CRISPR. Earlier this year, the National Academy of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine agreed that genome editing could be used to modify embryos, but “should be allowed only for treating or preventing diseases or disabilities at this time.” Ethicists demand more robust engagement of the questions we are about to face, as techniques move from the research to the practical stage. Still, most of the debates remain locked in abstract thought experiments.