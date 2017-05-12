Most Popular

Austin says that changes resulting from Holder’s 2013 memo produced no negative impact. So why go back?5

In March, Jeff Sessions said in a speech to law enforcement officials that “Our nation needs to say clearly once again that using drugs is bad.” He added, “It will destroy your life.” He, like many other politicians and public officials, believe that draconian drug policies will reduce crime and rehabilitate drug users. In reality, such policies have exploded prison populations, and they have targeted black and Latino communities. The Drug Policy Alliance found that nonviolent drug law offenders made up 50,000 of the prison population in 1980 to over 400,000 by 1997. Today there are more than 430,000 people sitting in state and federal prisons for all drug offenses.6

Harsh sentencing for drug offenses started with President Richard Nixon. Nixon objected to drugs on moral grounds, calling drug abuse "public enemy No. 1" and declaring a "war on drugs" in 1971. It was a move that carried with it the convenient idea that drug users were criminal and that drug use was to blame for rampant urban crime. This idea appealed to the "silent majority," white voters who latched onto the idea that drug addiction should be dealt with as a crime, rather than a public health issue. A massive increase in public spending on incarceration and law enforcement followed.7

In 1986, President Ronald Reagan signed the Anti-Drug Abuse Act, which devoted $1.7 billion to the war on drugs and created mandatory minimum sentences for drug offenses. Individuals convicted for crack possession were given longer sentences than those who were convicted for cocaine use, a policy that disproportionately impacted poorer communities of color. In his book High Price, Columbia University professor Carl Hart argues that crack use followed, rather than precipitated, unemployment in the black community. "High unemployment rates were indeed correlated with increases in crack cocaine use," he wrote, "but what's not well known is that they preceded cocaine use, rather than followed it." In other words, crack wasn't the reason black people in America were losing their jobs, their jobs were already disappearing. Hart later wrote "Unfortunately, many people—both blacks and whites—fell for the idea that crack cocaine was the key cause of our problems and that more prisons and longer sentences would help solve them." In fact, Hart writes, "while crack has been seen as a largely black problem, whites are actually more likely to use the drug, according to national statistics." 8

So, the “war on drugs” gave us a larger prison prison population, made a moral argument for locking up low-level drug offenders, and specifically targeted black and brown people. And instead of continuing on with the approach that Obama’s Justice Department put forth, one that sought to reduce prison populations and move away from racial targeting, Sessions is bringing it back.9

There is also an economic argument to be made against Sessions’ recommendations. Returning to mandatory minimums, Austin says, means pouring more money into the Bureau of Prisons, a subdivision of the Department of Justice, to deal with overcrowded prisons. It means more private prisons. And, as more public funds are spent on incarceration, cuts to programs aimed at reducing recidivism are likely to follow. Says Jeff Robinson, Director of the Trone Center for Justice Equality at the ACLU, “It’s the most transparently illogical and unintelligent approach to criminal justice.”10

Editor’s Note: This piece initially referred incorrectly to Roy Austin’s position. He was the Deputy Assistant to the President for the Office of Urban Affairs, Justice, and Opportunity at the White House, not at the Justice Department.