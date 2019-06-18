the face looks unquestionably

human, the update tells you,

eyes have moved from sides

to front of the head, ears right

where they should be and you

wander your fingers along

their possibilities, wondering

what human means? they say

inhumane for the centuries

your ancestors were cut

from bellies, their ears

hung around men’s necks,

their eyes backed into the skull

or swallowed whole so gold

would grow inside another’s gut,

or else they were burned

so no man could taste

such wealth, inhumane,

for the women sown

back to back by men,

their bellies growing away

so when they pushed,

they’d show what body part

tears first, the stitch or skin,

inhumane, for a man taking you

without consent, for all

the taken women, but what’s

more human than such

violation, from Latin,

humanus, “of man,” how can

your unborn child,

unquestionably,

come from this? Ad Policy