Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearing begins today. If he is confirmed to the Supreme Court, it could be the most consequential decision that Donald Trump makes during his presidency. The shift in the court would put abortion rights, environmental regulations, worker protections, and our ability to hold the president accountable in jeopardy—possibly for decades to come. Ad Policy

With Republican control of the Senate, this is an uphill fight. But winning is not impossible. Below are actions you can take to stop Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the Supreme Court.

NO TIME TO SPARE?

Check out Indivisible’s breakdown of where senators stand on Kavanaugh. If yours is on the fence, you need to keep calling to demand that they reject his nomination (dial 1-844-778-3056). Call every day this week and ask your friends and family to do the same. If your senators claim to be decided, help convince Republican Senator Susan Collins to reject Kavanaugh by pledging to donate to her opponent if she votes to confirm. You can also spread the word about the hearings and the dangers of appointing Kavanaugh by posting on social media using the hashtags #StopKavanaugh and #SaveSCOTUS or by retweeting posts from expert groups like Alliance for Justice.

GOT SOME TIME?

To win this fight, we need the phones of undecided senators ringing off the hook. Help make that happen by signing up with Indivisible to call constituents in Maine, Alaska, Indiana, West Virginia, or North Dakota to urge them to call their senators.

READY TO DIG IN?

Putting our bodies on the line is one of the most impactful things we can do to show our senators that we are serious about holding them accountable. Beginning today and continuing throughout the week, a coalition of twenty women’s organizations are taking action—including civil disobedience—in DC. Learn more and sign up here. You can also join organizations such as NARAL Pro-Choice America and Planned Parenthood Action for rallies tomorrow and Thursday. If you live in Maine or Alaska (two key states), be sure to check out the Mainers for Accountable Leadership, Maine People’s Alliance, and Alaska Grassroots Alliance for opportunities to protest in your area. Finally, if you can’t make it to any actions, lend your support by spreading the word on social media or donating to help make the actions successful.