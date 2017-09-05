Want More Ways to Take Action? Sign up for Take Action Now and get three actions in your inbox every Tuesday.

Thank you for signing up. For more from The Nation, check out our latest issue.

Subscribe now for as little as $2 a month!

Support Progressive Journalism The Nation is reader supported: Chip in $10 or more to help us continue to write about the issues that matter.

Fight Back! Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions you can each week.

Travel With The Nation Be the first to hear about Nation Travels destinations, and explore the world with kindred spirits.

Sign up for our Wine Club today. Did you know you can support The Nation by drinking wine?

Today, Take Action Now is focused entirely on defending the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program for immigrant youth. This morning, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced that President Trump is planning to end the program with a delay of six months, a cruel and cowardly move that ostensibly gives Congress time to act to protect the hundreds of thousands whose ability to work, study, and live their lives in the United States hangs in the balance. We now need all hands on deck to save DACA. Ad Policy

Take Action Now gives you three meaningful actions you can take each week whatever your schedule. You can sign up here to get these actions and more in your inbox every Tuesday.

NO TIME TO SPARE?

Tweet at members of Congress to demand that they take action. Even some Republicans admit that Congress should act to protect recipients of DACA. Use this easy-to-use tool to tweet at key members and demand that they pass legislation to ensure that immigrant youth can live and work in the United States without fear.

GOT SOME TIME?

Make at least two phone calls to members of Congress to demand that they take action. First, call your own senators or representative. You can find their information here and a quick explanation, including which legislation to ask them to support, here. Then, use United We Dream’s tool to call one other member who will be key if we want to win this fight.

READY TO DIG IN?

Show up to defend DACA. Already, people across the country are out in the streets, with some even risking arrest. Find an event near you and join them this afternoon or evening, or use Cosecha’s guide to organize your own action in the future.