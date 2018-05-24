We went to school we ate pink beef we drank

lots of water we snorted ritalin our nostrils

turned red we lifted weights we killed a mama moose

we sold her teeth online we poked each other’s muscles we laid

our large bodies down on docks and smelled the wind we bucked

hay our skin was hard we touched our palms together speeding

down the highway we turned the headlights off and felt

a little holy we were strong but we were thin we slept on couches

we tore rotten stumps with our big hands we swaddled

our little sisters we wrestled our dogs we punched each other

in the kidneys we shinnied up magnolias we closed

our eyes we went to church we pelted magpies off

the cherry trees we watched moonlight spread

across the snow we trapped a spider and then we let him go