We went to school we ate pink beef we drank
lots of water we snorted ritalin our nostrils
turned red we lifted weights we killed a mama moose
we sold her teeth online we poked each other’s muscles we laid
our large bodies down on docks and smelled the wind we bucked
hay our skin was hard we touched our palms together speeding
down the highway we turned the headlights off and felt
a little holy we were strong but we were thin we slept on couches
we tore rotten stumps with our big hands we swaddled
our little sisters we wrestled our dogs we punched each other
in the kidneys we shinnied up magnolias we closed
our eyes we went to church we pelted magpies off
the cherry trees we watched moonlight spread
across the snow we trapped a spider and then we let him go
We Learned the Mountains by Heart
