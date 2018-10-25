Sixty-two percent of white men voted for Trump, 31 percent for Clinton. Kai Wright has our analysis—he’s host of WNYC’s podcast The United States of Anxiety, and he’s also a columnist for The Nation. It’s easy to get confused by the crosscurrents of misogyny and racism and xenophobia, he argues; they are not discrete issues but rather “the interlocking tools of white men’s minority rule.” Ad Policy

Also: Trump’s place in American history. Jill Lepore of the Harvard history department and The New Yorker talks about her new book These Truths, which starts in 1492 with Christopher Columbus and ends in 2016 with Donald Trump.

And we’ll recall the 1968 presidential election, when Richard Nixon won, and many of our current problems began. The man who almost defeated Nixon was Hubert Humphrey, the onetime Minnesota senator who had become LBJ’s vice president. Anti-war activists hated Hubert Humphrey in 1968—Michael Kazin explains.