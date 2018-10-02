Most Popular

If today’s Labour leadership has caught the mood of the nation, it is because the country has caught up with them. The ravaging effects of an unfettered financial market, culminating in the crash of 2008 and compounded by austerity measures imposed in its aftermath, has made Britain one of the most unequal countries in Europe. The sixth-wealthiest country in the world, the UK now has 4 million children living in poverty and nearly 4 million adults forced to use food banks. The country is battered by insecure work, stagnant wages, and depressed productivity, alongside rising costs and a spiraling housing crisis. In June, the UN announced it was launching an investigation into UK poverty. Earlier this month, a report from the Institute for Public Policy Research said that the UK economy isn’t working and called for a radical overhaul. The public is indicating a preference for that, too, with overwhelming support for Labour’s proposals to renationalize rail and utilities, invest in large infrastructure projects, and reintroduce a higher rate of tax for the highest earners. All of which is why Corbyn can confidently pronounce in Liverpool: “We are winning the public debate. We have defined the new common sense.”

Alongside the raft of policies rolled out at the conference—worker-share plans, more free childcare, renters’ unions, jobs in green energy—were plans to expand on Labour’s community organizing. Stepping up recruitment of organizers across the country, the party wants these to build local-led, bottom-up campaigning—reviving politics in areas that have long felt neglected and ignored by politicians. These feed into the sense of a party in the “permanent campaign mode” its leader proclaimed immediately after the election last year, which left many sitting Conservative MPs, including ministers, with tiny majorities. Momentum has since run several popular “unseat” campaigns in such constituencies, boosted by rallies held by Labour shadow-cabinet members around the country. Generating conversations about Labour’s radically different politics, this local organizing is also keeping the grassroots engaged at a time when the Brexit-induced volatility of national politics could feasibly result in yet another election. It is currently hard to see how any deal the government negotiates with the EU will get a green light in Parliament, much less what might happen after that. But a just published survey suggests that Labour now has a 2 percent lead in the UK’s 60 most marginal seats, overtaking the Conservatives. Current Issue View our current issue

This grassroots movement is also actively in conversation with its counterparts across the Atlantic. Julia Salazar, the first-time Democratic Socialist of America–backed candidate who ousted an incumbent for a safe seat in the New York State Senate, and fellow Democratic Socialist Lee Carter, who won election to the Virginia House of Delegates last year, both spoke at The World Transformed. (The controversy over inconsistencies in Salazar’s biography did not, apparently, follow her over to the UK.) Both Salazar and Carter made parallels to struggles in the United States, the recognition of a broken economic system and the need for progressives to shift leftwards to offer voters a real alternative. Carter joked about being inspired by Bernie Sanders’s speaking about these day-to day-issues in a clear, coherent way “and calling it socialism—so I went to Google it.” Momentum was similarly inspired, drawing on canvassing tips from Bernie campaigners ahead of the UK’s election last year.

As American progressives are looking for ways to beat Trump, so too are European leftists seeking to fight the politically resurgent far right. Europe’s left has long been in brutal decline in a process termed Pasokification, after the Greek Pasok party whose vote share fell off a cliff, from 44 percent in 2009 to 4 percent in 2015. Hammered in recent elections across the continent, social-democratic parties in Germany, France, Italy, Austria, and the Netherlands are now studying the Corbyn leadership for clues on how to resuscitate the left.

Labour has had a terrible summer dominated by a row over anti-Semitism in its ranks—a row that has abated but is by no means over, as the party leadership struggles to reconcile with the scale of the problem (bigger than it thinks, but not as big as some of its adversaries suggest). Coming so soon after the news glare of this damaging feud, the conference was expected to be a divided affair. So it was a relief to many that the party held together and came out stronger for it. At The World Transformed the night before the conference drew to a close, shadow chancellor John McDonnell, who spent decades in the political wilderness as a backbench MP, was cheered like a rock star and courted by business. Describing his redistributive economic plan built on renationalization, region-led state investment, cooperatives, local mutualism, and expanded worker control, he promised the packed, jubilant room that “prosperity will be shared by everybody.”

“And I say time and time again: That’s socialism. That’s socialism.”