sleep, boredom, gossip, cruelty

imaginary feuds and small resentments

various, complex plans that amount to nothing

at some point, every poet has to admit art is just a distraction from the boredom of life

every morning I get dressed

and I walk past the road outside the Salvation Army

overflowing with toys and clothes and plastic crap

I think they probably deserve it for being so explicitly homophobic in their core organizational values

I work all day in a bookshop

each night when I come home

it’s dark, and the rain is falling

covering the world in black diamonds

some days I feel so deep inside my life I don’t think I’ll ever get out again

I never read the Russians but I have read most of the Babysitters Club

I can’t remember the meaning of poetry

other than it’s a broken telephone

with which to call the dead

and tell them a joke

life is great

it’s like being given a rare and historically significant flute

and using it to beat a harmless old man to death with

I used to think the more something hurt, the more meaningful it was

but I never learned anything useful from pain

I just drank a bottle of wine and tried to fall asleep

when you’re unhappy you can’t think

pain is just boredom with the stars turned up

there’s not much I like in this world

I’m always walking away too early in a conversation and having to yell apologetically back over my shoulder

I don’t think good art comes from happiness either

but who said good art was the point