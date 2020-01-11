Ready to fight back? Sign up for Take Action Now and get three actions in your inbox every week. You will receive occasional promotional offers for programs that support The Nation’s journalism. You can read our Privacy Policy here. Sign up for Take Action Now and get three actions in your inbox every week.

It should not be hard for any member of the US House of Representatives, to declare, as Representative Ro Khanna did this week, that “it’s time for Congress to step up and reclaim our authority.” Ad Policy

But that proved to be too great a lift for 194 members of the House who, on Thursday, rejected a simple reassertion of the core Constitutional premise that Congress, not the president, decides whether this country goes to war.

Khanna was one of 224 House members who got it right, when they voted for a resolution “directing the president pursuant to section 5(c) of the War Powers Resolution to terminate the use of United States Armed Forces to engage in hostilities in or against Iran.” In so doing, they sent a message that was summed up by Wisconsin Democrat Mark Pocan

Pocan is hoping that the House and the Senate will do more to restore a proper balance to decisions about war and peace. “Now,” he says, “Congress must also move forward in passing Representative Barbara Lee’s legislation to repeal the 2002 Authorization for the Use of Military Force in Iraq and Representative Ro Khanna’s legislation prohibiting funding for a war with Iran. Congress has been silent for too long—it’s time we reclaim our Constitutional authority over military action from presidents intent on fighting forever wars.”

That’s a sound vision for upholding the commitment that members of the House make at the start of each term to “support and defend the Constitution of the United States.” At the heart of that oath in a commitment to a system of separated powers in which the House has a duty to check and balance the executive.

But what of the congressional ciphers who abandoned their oaths, dismissed the dictates of the Constitution, and signaled that they are ready and willing to preserve an imperial presidency.