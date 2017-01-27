Most Popular

If there is a full-scale reversion back to the Bush-era program known as Secure Communities, advocates anticipate expanded information sharing of local criminal records with key federal immigration databases. In this atmosphere of precriminalization, advocates worry the federal initiatives will encourage rights violations in anti-immigrant jurisdictions, like Maricopa County, Arizona—where Trump has praised the notoriously brutal enforcement model.

Trump is reportedly also working with policy experts known to oppose birthright citizenship—a core principle enshrined in the Fourteenth Amendment. (This is the backbone of black emancipation and the cornerstone of citizenship for every child born to immigrants on US soil.)

Moreover, his recently announced federal hiring freeze could curtail other resources that help safeguard due process and access to justice for vulnerable communities.

University of Denver law professor César Cuauhtémoc García Hernández tells The Guardian that even the most basic avenue for due process, the immigration courts, could become further strained. “If we’re not going to be hiring more immigration judges…that backlog is going to expand and make for a very frustrating experience for folks regardless of what their political perspectives are. Those courts might very well come to a halt.”

Activists foresee a legal climate skewed toward “law and order” at the expense of civil rights. But that doesn’t mean communities aren’t driving to halt Trump’s policies by any means necessary. To counter his media war on the digital front, legal advocacy groups just launched immi.org, an outreach tool designed by the legal collaborative Immigration Advocates Network to strengthen access to online services for immigrants facing deportation. The platform acts as a streamlined digital switchboard that helps connect immigrants with quality legal assistance, says coordinator Matthew Burnett. Groups will eventually aim to “do online intake…and connect directly with users who opt-in to their services, which will be automated based on the nonprofit’s capacity and expertise.” This allows individuals to avoid fraudulent “notarios” and access emergency specialized legal aid, which is perhaps one of the most important factors in improving one’s chances of resisting a deportation order. Burnett notes that such platforms could help “bring both access to immigrants and nonprofit services to scale, which is ultimately the answer to increasing impact.”

While technological platforms provide some protection, grassroots activists are linking social-media organizing with street protest to strengthen sanctuary policies and to demand justice for all marginalized communities. In Chicago, the Black Youth Project, Mijente, and Organized Communities Against Deportation have fused two critical social justice struggles against racist and anti-immigrant brutality. They call for “real sanctuary” across all arenas of law enforcement. The stakes are higher now than ever. Get The Nation in your inbox.

“Sanctuary in Chicago today means a commitment not just to symbolically defy Trump but to actually transform our city’s policies to stop targeting us for imprisonment, risk of removal, and state violence at the hands of police and aggressive immigration agents.” Mijente stated at a media conference this week.

Elsewhere, local resistance seems more resurgent than intimidated. While Miami-Dade County has announced it will follow Trump’s directives, many other cities have redoubled their commitment to defying federal orders at all costs.

Immigrants’ legal futures will be determined not by who is in the White House but by how communities act under pressure, to stand up for their families and neighbors. Decades of federal case law and constitutional precedents lay out a legal infrastructure for resistance. But it’s up to responsible local officials, compassionate advocates, and a politically conscious, emboldened public to know their rights and collectively defend them.

In this surreal political moment, millions of the most disenfranchised Americans are finding power in unexpected places. While the administration might act like it’s above the law, its targets understand that not only is the law on their side, but history is, too.