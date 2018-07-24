Most Popular

Meanwhile, a study by Enlace, Make the Road, and other groups calculates that “JPMorgan, Wells, and BlackRock’s number of shares in the private prison and detention industry have collectively increased 28.3 times…driven mainly by JPMorgan and BlackRock, whose reported holdings increased 237.8 times.” Moreover, the companies simultaneously capitalize on loopholes in so-called Real Estate Investment Trusts, to shield their detention-industry assets from corporate taxation. According to the analysis, this obscure tax break is one of many benefits that result after “Private prison companies have spent millions lobbying Congress and making campaign contributions to protect their profits.” Current Issue View our current issue

The booming industry is highly leveraged, with about 90 and 95 percent of CoreCivic and GeoGroup’s finances, respectively, held in the form of debt through Wall Street loans that collectively provided $217.5 million in interest payments to shareholders last year.

The investment triangle of ICE, Big Finance and prison corporations is at odds with the lofty “corporate social responsibility” rhetoric that Wall Street CEOs have put forward about immigrants. JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon, for example, has lauded the Dreamers, the youth who qualify for temporary deportation reprieve under the Obama administration’s DACA program, for representing the “best and brightest” members of the American workforce, and advocated a “pathway” toward permanent legal status. But with hundreds of thousands of Dreamers soon to face deportation as their protections expires under a White House directive, about 70 percent could soon headed to private detention centers—with Wall Street paving a path to exile instead of citizenship.

So in contrast to the image of the banking industry as a good corporate citizen, Altschuler says, “We believe that these private prison companies are an increasingly toxic sector of the economy. We believe that they should not exist.” Make the Road acknowledges that divestment campaigns might be offset if the industry can just attract new investment sources, but he argues, “We believe that…these funds, whether it be a Wall Street fund, whether it be a municipal pension fund, should not be investing in this sector. And then over time, people will understand the reputational risk that they have by being party to this sector.”

So far, the divestment campaign has changed investment policies at public universities, union pension funds, and specialized social-investment funds. New York State, New York City, and Philadelphia have all moved to divest municipal pension funds from private prisons, and Portland, Oregon, has recently enacted a comprehensive ban on city investment in corporate securities.

The American Federation of Teachers, which also recently cut ties with Wells Fargo because of its support for the gun industry, sees divestment as a platform for labor to wield its economic clout through its members’ resources. The aim, according to AFT President Randi Weingarten, is to “try to create a virtuous cycle—investing in prudent and responsible ways to create good jobs, ensure retirement security and boost sustainable returns to make Wall Street work for Main Street and working families.”

While immigrant-rights advocates will continue to pressure the government to overhaul the entire immigration policy regime, targeting the powerful Wall Street financial firms that control the prison industry’s debt financing targets the economic backbone of the prison industry, and for communities, linking the realm of finance with the system of mass incarceration raises public consciousness about the need for real accountability in the financial infrastructure.

As the demand for a comprehensive immigration overhaul grows, the prison divestment campaign seeks to demonstrate the economic leverage that ordinary consumers, workers, and universities can wield when they seek integrity and accountability in the way capital interacts with public institutions and communities. In addition, Enlace and other grassroots organizations are pushing for community reinvestment along with divestment, including the establishment of a public bank in New York City to create a financial alternative to placing funds in financial firms linked to the prison system.

“It’s also about disrupting the narrative that safety equals more people in prison, more people deported,” says Enlace Executive Director Daniel Carillo. “What if government was investing more in young people and different programs to push jobs, instead of increasing the police force or increasing militarization?”

Politically conscious divestment is just starting to change the balance sheet of democracy: underwriting “security” not through mass imprisonment, but community emancipation.