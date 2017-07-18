This week, we speak to the editor in chief of La Vida Baseball, Adrian Burgos, about what he saw and experienced during a celebration of Latino baseball history at this year’s MLB All-Star Game.
We also have Choice Words about the treatment of Venus Williams by the police.
We dole out our Just Stand Up and Just Sit Down Awards to a pair of legends, give you a fresh Kaepernick Watch, and lastly, a brand-new section called Books I Am Reading.
Adrian Burgos, editor in chief of La Vida Baseball
Venus Williams, a Car Accident, and the Outrageous Police Response
