Get The Nation Daily. Independent news is more important than ever. Get The Nation in your inbox every weekday.

Thank you for signing up. For more from The Nation, check out our latest issue.

Subscribe now for as little as $2 a month!

Support Progressive Journalism The Nation is reader supported: Chip in $10 or more to help us continue to write about the issues that matter.

Fight Back! Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions you can each week.

Travel With The Nation Be the first to hear about Nation Travels destinations, and explore the world with kindred spirits.

Sign up for our Wine Club today. Did you know you can support The Nation by drinking wine?

This week, we speak to the editor in chief of La Vida Baseball, Adrian Burgos, about what he saw and experienced during a celebration of Latino baseball history at this year’s MLB All-Star Game. Ad Policy

We also have Choice Words about the treatment of Venus Williams by the police.

We dole out our Just Stand Up and Just Sit Down Awards to a pair of legends, give you a fresh Kaepernick Watch, and lastly, a brand-new section called Books I Am Reading.

Adrian Burgos, editor in chief of La Vida Baseball

Twitter

Zirin

Venus Williams, a Car Accident, and the Outrageous Police Response

Subscribe on iTunes, SoundCloud, or wherever you get your podcasts for new episodes each Tuesday.