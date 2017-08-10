Her heart is full of bees

the doctor said to me,

and I heard the low thrum

of her ventricles swarming

With forceps he opened

Her little hive heart to me

Is there a good side to this?

Will they fill her heart with honey?

The bees are dying we all know that

Perhaps she means to keep them safe

Perhaps she invited them home

My daughter perhaps I told her

I told her the bees were dying

Perhaps she offered her young body

Yanked her dress off her shoulders

Pointed between her new breasts