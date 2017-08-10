Her heart is full of bees
the doctor said to me,
and I heard the low thrum
of her ventricles swarming
With forceps he opened
Her little hive heart to me
Is there a good side to this?
Will they fill her heart with honey?
The bees are dying we all know that
Perhaps she means to keep them safe
Perhaps she invited them home
My daughter perhaps I told her
I told her the bees were dying
Perhaps she offered her young body
Yanked her dress off her shoulders
Pointed between her new breasts
Untitled
Untitled
Her heart is full of bees